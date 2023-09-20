Hobbton gain trio of wins with victory over Rosewood, 4-1

The Hobbton Wildcats were in conference play on Monday evening, hosting Rosewood in their Carolina 1A Conference opener. Hobbton enjoyed the sweet taste of victory against the Eagles, coming out on top with a 4-1 victory.

After a tight battle the first three minutes of the game, Rosewood had what they thought was a great scoring opportunity. Instead, though, Hobbton goalkeeper Anthony Sandoval sent a hard kick soaring all the way into the Eagles zone, where Ricardo Diaz cleaned it up and fired it home for the first goal of the game with 36:58 left in the first half.

After this, a tug-of-war of field position ensued as the teams fought to gain midfield and generated more chances. Through 10:00, the Wildcats held their 1-0 lead, but Rosewood was doing a good job of containing them to their end of the field.

After the Eagles goalkeeper blocked a shot on goal, they turned the ball the other direction and generated a foul out front of the goal. Their free kick attempt sailed high, though, leaving the score at 1-0 with 25:00 to go in the half.

From there, the game became contested mainly in the middle of the field as run outs and scoring chances from both teams were limited. Both teams did manage a couple of shots on goals, but largely these were easily handled by the keepers and the score was held at 1-0.

With under 10:00 to go, the Wildcats had worked their way to right out front of the Rosewood keeper, but strong defense from the Eagles prevented them from getting off a shot and the ball was quickly headed the other way. Still, Rosewood could not get a good look and instead, it was Hobbton that got their second goal of the game. With 1:35 left before the half, Henry Jorge made a nice move against the one defender between him and the keeper, getting past him for a one-on-one. Jorge got in free space and fired it past the keeper for a 2-0 lead.

Then, with 5.8 seconds left in the half, Leonel Espino took in a corner kick through traffic, and played the ball perfectly into the upper right corner of the net to make it 3-0 at the half. When play resumed, the Eagles came out and forced the issue through the first four minutes. Still, though, they couldn’t generate a shot.

With 20:15 left in the game, Rosewood finally put up a score, getting back to within two, at 3-1. Hobbton had had several looks at a goal of their own, but it was the Eagles that broke through to avoid the shut out. But, at 16:14, Diaz fed Jorge on a pass from right to left, and Jorge finished it up with a goal. That’s where things ended as Hobbton claimed victory in their conference opener, winning 4-1.

The Wildcats are now 7-2-1 overall and 1-0 in conference play. They will take on Neuse Charter on Wednesday.

