11 match skid ends; Leopards take Wildcats in four sets for victory

Cassie Driver gets a good return. She was a leader in the game.

In a hard fought close match, the Lakewood Leopards got by the Hobbton Wildcats Tuesday evening for a 3-1 conference win.

The Wildcats had a stellar first set taking the Leopards 25-11. In the three succeeding sets, although close, the Leopards pulled off 25-21, 25-23 and 25-22 wins to take the match.

“It was a good game,” commented Hobbton assistant coach Arianna Corbett. “However, the girls got down on themselves and couldn’t finish the set. We had a lot of long rallies. We just came up short again.”

She continued, “Cassie Driver had an excellent day with her hitting. All of the girls had really great serves which helped us tremendously.”

The Wildcats traveled to Union Thursday.

