Leopards, Rebels battle to a 3-3 draw

Lakewood hosted the North Duplin Rebels on Wednesday in a heated contest that required extra time to decide the winner. The Leopards stayed the course but couldn’t take the victory over the Rebels. Neither team able to break through, the match ended in a draw at 3-3.

Cristofer Cortes with first goal of game, 23 min in first. Strong play from both sides. Rebels pressed hard early. Couple of flubs in transition kept Lakewood back from scoring. Christian Espinoza made multiple shots on net prior to their score. Duplin would score 2 min later. After another offensive advance fizzled, the Rebels took advantage of the advance. Game was intense until final whistle, halftime score 2-1 Duplin.

First five in the second was back and forth, less counter from Lakewood. More aggressive Leopards to start second. They kept punching back and Espinoza got his goal with a speedy grounder that got past the keeper to tie it up.

Lakewood was pressing hard against the Rebel back line, and cracks started to appear. This battle continued and the physical play on the field increased with every second these fierce rivals were tied. Halfway through the second, bumps from both sides were sending bodies to the grass. Both teams were given yellow cards. No shortage of passion on the pitch in this match. Despite this, the Leopards couldn’t generate offense.

Time was of the essence as Lakewood’s bench was trying to fire up the squad. It was what the Leopards needed, and Cristofer Cortes would send a missile that couldn’t be stopped. The deflection did little to stifle the power of the oncoming shot and Lakewood took the lead once more. The Rebels weren’t having it and they would fire off on the Leopards. North Duplin would take a shot that bounced of the Leopards keeper after a strong, athletic block. He couldn’t wrangle it in and Duplin capitalized, tying the match up once more at three all.

After strong surges from the teams, each had chances to change the tide, but pride kept that from happening with the defenses ramped up. The second half would end and overtime was upon the Lakewood community as they needed extra time to finish this heated match. Entering overtime the score was deadlocked at 3-3.

The first half was incredibly competitive. The physical had reached a pinnacle with both teams expressing their tenacity. There were plenty of close calls, but Lakewood goalie, Tito Santiago was keeping the net clean in OT. After ten, the teams were still tied.

The final half of overtime was just as competitive as the first. The Rebels and Leopards put on a dazzling display of passion for the game. Again, neither team was budging defensively, however when they did, it was the goalies that stole the show. Santiago came in clutch once again made a big time save, keeping the game square in traffic. With less than a minute left in play, Lakewood had the opportunity to take the win but the opposing goalie made a diving save to keep the match tied. The seconds drained off and the game ended in a tie with the final score at 3-3.

Lakewood battled the Lejeune Bulldogs the following day and couldn’t get the goals on target. Their defense kept the match close, but offensively couldn’t get anything generated and they took the loss, 2-0. They now sit at 3-6-1 on the season and have yet to take a conference win at 0-1-1. Next week they will face off against a dangerous Wildcat squad on the pitch on Monday, Nov. 25. They will travel to the Grove and the game is set to being at 6 p.m.

