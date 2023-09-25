Midway soccer holds an 11 win streak and Clinton stands at 10-1 on the pitch

Last Week saw some schedule shakeups with Tropical Storm Ophelia paying a visit to eastern North Carolina on Friday. There was still plenty of action, however, so here is this week’s recap of teams or games that didn’t get coverage.

Clinton

Soccer

The Dark Horses swept their games this past week, picking up wins against Goldsboro and James Kenan. Against the Cougars on Tuesday, it was a 9-0 blowout for the Dark Horses while the game against the Tigers was a little closer, yielding a 3-1 final. Clinton is now 10-1 on the season and will travel to West Bladen on Monday before hosting Red Springs on Wednesday and Heide Trask on Thursday.

Volleyball

The Lady Horses pounded the Red Devils on the court, Tuesday, sweeping their foe in a 3-0 rout. Clinton would face a strong Midway squad that pummeled them on the hardwood on Thursday, take the win in three straight, 3-0. The Lady Horses will be on the road this week for both of their games, as they take on the St. Paul’s Bulldogs (9-5) and the Fairmont Golden Tornadoes (0-8).

Harrells

Soccer

The Crusaders split the week taking shutout to the Fayetteville Academy Eagles 4-0 then blowing out their next opponents the American Leadership Academy, 9-1. Harrells sits at 5-4 on the year and holding third place in their conference with a 2-3 record. The Crusaders will return to action this week with a pair of league matches ahead. They face off against the Rocky Mount Eagles (6-4-1) on the road Tuesday, then defend the home field against the Faith Christian Patriots (4-4-2) on Thursday.

Volleyball

The Lady Crusaders also came out even on their previous week taking on Fayetteville Academy and Hailfax Academy. In two close matches, Harrells took both to five sets. They’d escape the Lady Eagles in a conference match taking the game at 3-2, then they’d fall to the Lady Vikings of Halifax, 3-2. As of this writing the Crusaders are 4-11 overall and holding third in conference at 3-3.

Harrells will split the week between home and away as they travel to Rocky Mount to square off against the Eagles (5-7). Then they’ll defend their home court against the Patriots of Faith Christian (4-6).

Lakewood

Volleyball

After picking up their first win of the season on the road at rival Hobbton, the Lady Leopards returned home on Thursday for a matchup against conference foe Neuse Charter. This one set Lakewood back into the loss column as they lost in straight sets, 25-10, 25-17, and 25-19. Now at 1-12 overall and 1-3 in Carolina 1A Conference play, the Lady Leopards will hit court again on Tuesday on the road at Rosewood before returning home for a date with Union on Thursday.

Football

The Leopards were slated to take on North Johnston on Friday but that game has been moved to Monday night due to Tropical Storm Ophelia.

Midway

Soccer

The Raiders boys continue their strong start to the season, hitting 11-0 on the year this past week with home wins over North Johnston and Harnett Central. They will kick off conference play on Wednesday, taking on West Bladen, before hitting the road to Triton on Thursday for another non-conference battle.

Union

Soccer

After picking up a conference win against Lakewood on Monday, the Spartans dropped their game against Rosewood on Wednesday, falling 6-4. This puts Union at 5-4 on the season and 1-1 in Carolina 1A Conference play. This week’s schedule sees the Spartans travel to North Duplin on Monday and host Hobbton on Wednesday.

Volleyball

The Lady Spartans split their games this week, falling 3-1 in Tuesday’s game against North Duplin but picking up a 3-1 win against Hobbton on Thursday. This moves Union to 7-6 overall and 2-2 in league play. They will travel to Neuse Charter on Tuesday and Lakewood on Thursday.

Football

The Spartans game at Jones County has been moved to Monday night following a schedule change due to Tropical Storm Ophelia.

