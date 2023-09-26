Community outreach to touch Lakewood and Clinton gridiron

Community is an important part of Sampson County and Rowan Baptist church is looking to add to that mantra. Rowan is aiming to spread some love to the local area through food, they’ll be hosting three dinners for the Lakewood and Clinton football teams in the upcoming weeks.

Lakewood will have their meal in the Fellowship Hall this coming Friday before this week’s game of the week, featuring the Leopards taking on the Union Spartans. On Oct 19 and 20, Pastor Clay Carter and associates will deliver food to the Clinton Field House to feed the JV and Varsity Dark Horses.

When asked by the Independent what he thought about this gridiron lunch, he spoke passionately of community and spreading joy.

“Being a church we’re open minded and we want to support the teams. We wanted to show the school system that we’re important to the community. We care and we are being the hands and feet of Jesus and we wanted to demonstrate that to the area.”

Lakewood’s dinnertime is set for 4:30 p.m. this Friday.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SportsSampson