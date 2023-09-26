Lakewood stamp out Panthers; Spartans takedown Jones

Lakewood and Union each earned wins on Monday from the gridiron. The Leopards continue to roar ahead putting down the Panthers 26-8. The Spartans find success with back to back wins, dominating Jones Sr. 36-8.

Lakewood @ North Johnston

The Leopards went out to the Panther’s domain on Monday for a make-up game from Tropical storm Opheila. Lakewood wasn’t playing around and the Leopard defense had their way with North Johnston. At halftime, they held lead at 15-6 and from there it was all Lakewood. They controlled the field with precision positioning, stout tackling and the legs of their running backs. Coach Barrett Sloan commented on their performance.

“I’m proud of the outcome, but we still have things to cleanup. Our players played well and I’m happy with our performance on defense. We got some work to do with the O-line but our backs made it work. Shamell (Little) had a great game, Chris Carr was looking more like himself and Nakai Owens played well.”

Lakewood has a quick turnaround this week as they travel to the Union Spartans who are riding into the game on back to back victories. They will be on the road this Friday at 7 p.m.

Union @ Jones Sr.

Union found success in Monday’s game as they pummeled their opposition on the road. The Jones Spartans couldn’t contend with the Spartans from Rose-Hill. They game turned ugly for the home team as Union continued to roll over their opposition. Coach Mark Oates has led this team to their first win in years and now he has added back to back wins in this program in the midst of a revival. He had this say after their dominant, 36-8 victory.

“The kids played hard, it wasn’t a pretty win but it is a win.”

Union will defend the Spartan field this coming Friday against a voracious Leopard squad. Game time is set for 7 p.m.

