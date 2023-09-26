Wildcats shut out Lakewood in lopsided match, 9-0

It was serene out in Newton Grove on Monday. A perfect evening on the pitch for a cross county matchup between the Hobbton Wildcats and the Lakewood Leopards. The visitors were pummeled as they couldn’t keep up with the high-powered Wildcats. They shut out Lakewood, 9-0.

The onslaught started early with Hobbton hitting the back of the net in the first two minutes. For the first ten minutes of the match, the Leopards couldn’t rid their zone of the opposition. The Wildcats were all over Lakewood putting tremendous pressure on the defense. Before you could blink, Hobbton had packed on a four goal lead over the Leopards. The visitors were able to gain some control back and charge the Wildcat side. This didn’t last long though with Hobbton constantly disrupting Lakewood’s transition game. In the latter part of the first half, Hobbton broke out once more and added three more goals to their score. One goal of which was off a penalty kick after a slide tackle in the box. At halftime, the Wildcats had a commanding lead over Lakewood, 7-0.

Start of second, Hobbton came roaring out immediately. Dariel Alcocer would break through the backline, leaving him one on one with the Lakewood keeper. In went the eighth goal of the affair and the Cats were roaring. The Leopards would briefly make a promising advance but Hobbton quickly snuffed out the option and created one of their own. Eight minutes in a well placed cross off a corner kick by Ricardo Diaz would make a connection to Henry Jorge. After a scuffle in the box, Jorge got control and sent in the nail in the coffin for this match.

Hobbton shutout Lakewood in a dominant performance on the pitch, 9-0.

The Wildcats are perched at the top in their conference, leading the way at 3-0, with an overall record of 9-2-1. They will travel to Union on Wednesday to face off with the Spartans (6-4), following that game they defend their field against the East Bladen Eagles (7-4).

The Leopards (3-7-1) have dropped back to back games and currently in last place in the Carolina 1A at 0-2-1. They will be looking to add a win in the league play with them taking on the Neuse Charter Cougars (2-6) on Wednesday.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SportsSampson