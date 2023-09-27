Union softball standout poised to attend UMO

Softball standout from Union Hailey King as made a commitment to a college. A verbal agreement was reached and the University of Mount Olive will be adding a stellar pitcher to their squad.

King’s contribution to Union in the diamond can’t be overlooked. Her skill on the mound shows with an ERA of 2.72 with a total of 209 strikeouts her junior year. After a storied career, still ongoing, at Union her prowess in athletics and commitment to her team and coaches. Volleyball and softball coach for the Spartans, Blake Travers, chimed in about her success and dedication.

“Hailey and the rest of 2024 class have been an integral part in creating the culture and high expectations we’ve come to expect over the past 3 years. She’s an incredibly hard worker and super dedicated to her craft. I’m grateful to have had the opportunity to coach her and her classmates the past 3 seasons. She and her classmates now how have an opportunity to cement their legacy at UHS with a conference championship this season!”

Union High’s athletic director and assistant coach of softball, Jonathan Bass, echoed a similar sentiment to Coach Travers in regard to King’s contribution to the school.

“Hailey King is the epitome of what it means to be a Spartan. She’s tough, driven, and a leader amongst her peers. Every day she comes in with a consistency and a work ethic that is unmatched. This is her most substantial contribution to Spartan athletics. In softball, it’s her golden arm; but as a whole, her attitude and leadership will leave the strongest mark on the program, which will certainly influence younger athletes for years to come. UMO is getting a really good softball player, but they are also getting an outstanding person and leader, which is why I have no doubt that Hailey will be successful. But I hope and expect that she will have a big senior softball season first!”

She will be busy bee for the years following as she will be majoring in Nursing while juggling her career in softball. King remains firm in her choice and confident in the path she had chosen. She tells the Independent.

“Mount Olive is just the perfect fit for me, it has everything I was looking for in a college. In academics, athletics, location, the atmosphere, the people. It was all perfect! Lots of people have thoughts about majoring in Nursing while playing a collegiate sport, but with the help of the awesome advisors and staff at UMO, it definitely can be done. And I can’t wait to get started!”

Regarding moving up to collegiate athletics is no small feat but she’s excited for the opportunity and believes she brings something to the UMO dugout aside from her arm.

“The thing I’m most looking forward to in collegiate sports is getting to play four more years, and getting to play with new people from all over. Making new bonds with new teammates and just creating friendships that’ll last a long time. Plus, I get to see more competition and learn from different coaches! To Mount Olive, I hope to bring overall a great teammate and someone who’s effective in all areas. Wherever I’m put I love to give all out effort, and I love to be a hype man, so I think that’s something I bring to the table also. I am super grateful for this opportunity and definitely won’t be taking it for granted. So I’m bringing everything I have up to UMO.”

She continued on and humbly said that it wasn’t a solo effort. She elaborated further about how her coaching led her to where she is today.

”My coaches at UHS and my Travel Coaches have always believed in me to go further than high school, they seen potential in me from the start. All my coaches have told me to find my best fit and where felt like home to me and have had many talks with me about what to look for in a school. All My coaches have helped me shape myself into who I am today, and I know they’re proud of me, but I can’t give them enough thanks. Coach Travers, JB (Jonathan Bass), Coach Nick, Coach Matt, Coach Lauren, and there’s so many more I could name.”

King is slated to sign her letter of commit officially in November.

