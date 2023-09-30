Horses trample Devils at home in 10-1 blowout

On Thursday evening, under a cool evening, the Dark Horses entered the pitch looking to add another win on their quest for soccer supremacy. The Red Springs Red Devils came to Clinton looking to score a win in league play. The Dark Horses routed the Devils in a blowout, 10-1.

In the first half, the Dark Horses pulled out ahead sending in four goals, while the Red Devils managed their first and only goal of the match. Clinton would roll over Red Springs in the remaining second half, sending in six more goals without a peep from the opposition to cinch the match, 10-1.

Three players from the Horses earned a pair of goals, Oskar Adasiak, David Paz and Griffin Williams, four other players had a goal a piece. Walker and Holden Spell along with Brandt Sumner had two assists a piece with four others who earned on. The Dark Horses are now 12-1 overall, with two conference wins to kick off league play. Next week, they will face the undefeated Midway Raiders (13-0) and the St. Paul’s Bulldogs (7-3), splitting between home and away.

