Midway extends league win streak to five

It’s been a busy week of volleyball for the Lady Raiders as they capped off a three-game week on Thursday against conference opponent St. Pauls. After splitting games earlier in the week, getting a 3-0 win at Red Springs on Tuesday, and falling in five sets against undefeated Gray’s Creek on Wednesday, Midway was looking to end the week with their conference win streak intact. It took a little more work than the Lady Raiders had hoped for but they did secure the victory, winning 3-1 to close out the week.

In the first set, Midway got off to a blazing start, reeling off consecutive points for a 3-0 lead before the Lady Bulldogs could tally a score down along the inline. St. Pauls then established their footing and got back into contention, making it 5-4. The Lady Raiders then opened up and maintained a 4-5 point advantage but it had closed to 14-11 at the midway point of the set. Still, Midway held the advantage and led 20-15 as the game was reaching the late stages. From there, the Lady Raiders cruised on to victory, winning the first set 25-18.

In the second set, it was St. Pauls that came out with higher energy as the Lady Bulldogs built an early 6-3 lead to produce a Midway timeout. Out of the break, the Lady Raiders tallied the first point, making it 6-4, but self-inflicted errors marred their chances of establishing a run. As it was, St. Pauls extended their advantage to 8-4. Midway, though, chipped away and tied things back up at 9-9 and the teams traded scores. The Lady Raiders reclaimed the lead at 12-11 and ran the advantage to 16-11 before a ball out of bounds stopped the run. From there, the teams jostled back and forth, but Midway had built such a lead that they comfortably claimed the second set, again winning by the score of 25-18.

Much like the second set, it was St. Pauls that opened up a lead, building it all the way to 7-3. Also like the second set, Midway came all the way back, tying the game up at 7-7. St. Pauls, though, hit a 7-point spurt of their own, building their lead to 14-7 before the Lady Raiders could stop the run. At 16-9, Midway signaled for timeout, looking to respond and close out the match. That wasn’t the case, though, as everything was going the way of the Lady Bulldogs. The Lady Raiders couldn’t establish their footing and at 21-12 signaled for their final timeout of the set. They’d go on to drop the set 25-13 as St. Paul was riled up and Midway was looking to clean up the mess they’d just made.

Now in the fourth set, this time it was the Lady Raiders that opened up a big lead. Balls in the net and out of bounds were costly to the Lady Bulldogs as they quickly fell behind 7-1 to force a timeout. Midway’s lead reached 10-1 before St. Pauls could stop the run, but the Lady Raiders kept their foot on the gas to lead 12-3. The lead then hit double digits at 16-6 as the game was quickly moving toward its end. From there, Midway ran away with victory, winning 25-12 to secure the 3-1 victory.

With another week behind them, the Lady Raiders are now 11-4 overall and 4-0 in Southeastern Athletic Conference play. They have another 3-game week next week, first hosting Harnett Central on Monday then traveling to Fairmont on Tuesday and West Bladen on Thursday.

