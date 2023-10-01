Wildcat’s pair of goals keep Eagles grounded in shutout

Landry Beasley heads the ball toward the net after Leonel Expino (9) heads it off a Ricardo Diaz corner kick. Unfortunately, the ball went high over the net.

The Hobbton Wildcats had a great night on the soccer pitch Thursday evening taking down East Bladen 2-0. Both teams were well matched and aggressive with the Wildcats holding the edge.

In a defensive match on both sides, the Wildcats were able to slip the ball past Eagles’ keeper when Henry Jorge got the first of his two goals, on an assist from Junior Diaz, at the 12:10 mark in the first half.

Jorge spent little time in the second half hitting the back of the net again 24 seconds into the half. Mario Galeano got credit for an assist on that goal.

The rest of the match was a defensive battle with the Wildcats spending a lot of time on the offensive end of the pitch. Both the Eagles keepers did a great job keeping the Wildcats out of the net. Hobbton’s keeper did his job well also keeping the Eagles scoreless.

“I’m pleased with my team tonight,” commented Hobbton coach Jonathan Jacobs. “We moved the ball fast and precise. East Bladen was well organized and tough to breakdown. They had good goalies which made it hard to score. We had a few hit the post, which was a little unlucky but we got 2 goals which was enough. I’m proud of how my guys responded from not playing our best last night (at Union) to giving one of the better performances so far this season. Also the JV played well in the first game and won.”

As mentioned, the JV team got a 2-0 win over the Eagles.

