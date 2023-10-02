Lakewood runs wild in second half over Union, 50-8

Shamell Little goes to the edge to snag another first down for Lakewood.

It was a beautiful evening out in the Union district and the conditions were perfect for football. Kicking off conference play, the Lakewood Leopards came into the game ready to square off with the Union Spartans. After a highly contentious first half, Union would fall prey to the voracious Leopards who ran away with the game, 50-8.

Union received the kickoff and began their drive. It didn’t start off well for the Spartans as two run plays were stuffed, following that a particularly hard hit forced the ball pop free. A swarm of Leopards dove on the ball taking possession well with Spartan territory.

Lakewood lined up and Jaziah Brunson finished off the drive, rushing to the edge and scoring the opening touchdown of the evening with over 10 minutes left in the first quarter. They made the extra point to make it 7-0.

Union would take to the field deep in their own zone and try to shake off the quick turnaround. Instead a pass from Hipolito Soto wobbled out of his hands while under siege by a wave of white and gold on his tail. The ball was tipped by the receiver and Heath Britt snagged the ball out of the air and took it back for another touchdown. Before you could blink, the Leopards had put up two scores.

Union struggled again to get any offense going and would be forced into another fourth and long scenario. They punted the ball that was a long and high one that pinned the Leopards deep in their own territory. Lakewood broke off a big run from Chris Carr that almost turned into six more points but Spartan’s Ethan Johnson made a strong open field tackle to keep the game in reach.

Leopard’s quarterback Rylan Godbold on third down slung the ball deep to Shamell Little who snagged the pass and took it to the house. However, the play was called back from a pass rendered dead though as the yellow flag was thrown on the green. Union would take the ball back after Lakewood attempted a fake punt that fell just short of what they needed from a big Union stop.

The Spartans would make progress and trudge forward off the legs of Cameron Wright, Ethan Johnson and Soto. Penalties were the theme in this drive as Lakewood gave up roughly 25 yards in penalties that propelled Union closer to the end zone. The Spartans would continue to drive forward, pushing Lakewood on its heels and would drive all the way to the three yard line. The quarter ended with Union stuck at the just shy of a score.

The Leopards would make a huge goal line stand, stopping the Spartans dead in their tracks. Another punt setup Lakewood nicely in the midfield. From here neither team could get an advantage over one another as they tried to break out a big play. Three fumbles ensued and a multitude of false starts and offside. Lakewood coughed up the ball only for Union to return the favor with a fumble of their own.

The game trudged on, until late in the second half when Little found space on the outside and shook off two would be tacklers for a score to put them at 21-0 at halftime.

Lakewood came out firing on all cylinders to kick off the second half. They made a huge kick return that set them up just thirty yards from the end zone. Little would find the end zone once more on the ground to extend the lead up to 28-0.

Spartans couldn’t muster anything as the Leopards swallowed them whole. They would block the Spartan punt to set them up nicely in Union territory. Dontavius Smith snapped off a big run for a quick first then Nakai Owens was stopped just shy of the goal line. Calvin Lacewell would take the next score to bury Union deeper.

The clock would bleed away as both teams were rushing the remainder of the game. As the seconds melted away a sense of urgency befell the Spartans and Cameron Wright would end the scoreless drought slamming past the Lakewood defensive line for their first score against Lakewood in three seasons.

Alas, it did little to change the tide with the Leopards answering soon after another rushing touchdown coming from Chris Carr. Lakewood took the win after a surge in the second half of the game, 50-8.

Lakewood now stands at 6-1 on the season after taking their first win in conference play. They will defend the home field against North Duplin (5-1) next Friday, Oct 6. Union falls to 2-5 and takes a loss to start league play. The Spartans will be on the road in the next game as they face off against the Rosewood Eagles (3-3) on Friday, Oct 6.

Both games are slated for 7 p.m.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SportsSampson