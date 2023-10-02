Midway trounces Golden Tornadoes on gridiron, 50-22

The Midway Raiders were on their home field on Friday night, kicking off Southeastern Athletic Conference play against Fairmont. Coming in off a bye week, the Raiders were looking to get conference action started off on the right foot. That goal was indeed met for Midway as they blew past the Golden Tornadoes, securing a 50-22 victory.

Midway won the opening toss and deferred to the second half. As it was, Fairmont took the opening kickoff at their own 37-yard line. After a few plays and a first down, a backwards pass was lost on a fumble as the Raiders took over on the Golden Tornadoes 31-yard line.

Just a couple plays later, Tripp WestBrook connected with Ke’Mari McNeill on a 15-yard catch and run for the touchdown to put Midway on top. Cody Ammons converted the 2-point try and with 8:11 left in the first quarter, the Raiders led 8-0.

On the ensuing kickoff, Fairmont hauled in the short kick and started their next drive around midfield. A series of penalties against Midway assisted the Golden Tornadoes in moving into Raider territory. Demarcus Grissett was single-handedly carrying Fairmont, proving to be an effective ball-carrier that the Raiders struggled to bring down. As a result, the Fairmont offense was lined up at the Midway 15-yard line. Their drive stalled out in the red zone, though, as they dropped a touchdown pass and turned it over at the 5-yard line.

A three and out was the product of Midway’s next drive and they were forced to punt it away. With 1:04 left in the first, Fairmont lined up on the 49-yard line for their next drive. The first quarter ended with the Raiders leading 8-0 and the Tornadoes facing third and four around midfield.

Fairmont failed to convert the first down and their punt attempt was blocked, giving Midway possession on their own 47-yard line. After picking up a couple of first downs and moving into Tornadoes territory, Westbrook lost the handle on the ball and the fumble was recovered by Fairmont at their own 35-yard line.

With 6:52 left in the half, all kinds of confusion ensued. Fairmont was hit with a personal foul penalty that looked like it was the result of an action committed during play. The penalty, however, was ruled a dead ball infraction, which resulted in Fairmont converting a long touchdown to get within 8-6. Their 2-point try was shut down, and the score stayed 8-6 with the Golden Tornadoes lined up for the kickoff at their own 25-yard line.

After a big return by McNeill, Midway lined up on offense at the Fairmont 39-yard line. With just one play, Cody Ammons scampered all 39 yards down the right sideline to re-extend their lead. The two point try converted and with 6:36 on the clock, the Raiders led 16-6.

Fairmont answered right back, getting a personal foul on a face mask penalty and a big play down to the goal line. They were shoved back though, facing a fourth and goal from the 10-yard line. The Golden Tornadoes converted, however, and were in for a touchdown on a pass play. They tacked on the 2-point conversion and with 2:42 left in the half, Midway led 16-14.

Both offenses were suddenly firing, taking advantage of each other’s mistakes. A personal foul roughing the passer penalty aided the Raiders in getting well into Tornado territory. Then with 1:12 on the clock, Ammons scampered in from two yards out to again re-extend Midway’s lead. The 2-point conversion was stopped short and as a result, the score was 22-14.

Looking to add to their lead just before the half, the Raiders pulled some trickery on the ensuing kickoff when they recovered an onside kick at the Fairmont 24-yard line. Unable to find the end zone, Rudy Perez came on for the Raiders and chipped in the field goal, making it 25-14 with 20.0 to go in the half.

The next kick off was another onside kick that Midway recovered at the 48-yard line. The Raiders could’t generate any points on this effort, though, and at the half the, they led 25-14.

When play resumed, it was Midway’s turn to take the opening kick. They narrowly recovered the squib kick and took over on their own 45-yard line. They moved the ball quickly down the field, eating up big chunks at a time. With 9:28 on the clock, Ammons scampered in from two yards out and found the end zone, further extending Midway’s lead. The two point try missed and the lead was 31-14.

From there, most of the second half belonged to the Raiders. Their offense finally got cranking and quick touchdowns was the byproduct

After one of Fairmont’s many unsuccessful drives, Midway took over on their own 37-yard line. One play was all it took for Westbrook to scurry all 63 yards on a designed QB run play up the left side. This time, the PAT was converted, and with 8:19 left in the third, the Raiders led 38-14.

For the Golden Tornadoes, despite great field position following a personal foul unsportsmanlike against Midway on the kick off, they went four and out at the Raider 13-yard line with 6:37 left in the quarter.

Midway’s offense went right back to work, again biting big chunks of yards one play at a time. With 58.3 still left in the third quarter, Westbrook connected with Jacob Holland on a 6-yard touchdown pass to further advance the Raiders lead. The 2-point try was no good and the lead stood at 44-14.

Now in the fourth quarter, the Raiders tacked on one more score to cap off their night. It was Ammons getting his name called one more time, this time from two yards out with 10:52 left in the game. The PAT was again no good but the Midway lead was 50-14.

After that, not much else happened except for Fairmont adding a meaningless touchdown late in the game. With 1:15 on the clock, the Golden Tornadoes ran in a long run and then converted the 2-point try to make it 50-22.

That’s how things ended as Midway claimed victory and improved to 5-1 overall and 1-0 in Southeastern Athletic Conference play.

Statistically, Westbrook completed 18-of-28 passes for 132 yards and two touchdowns. He also carried the ball twice for 72 yards and a score. Ammons has 25 carries for 128 yards and four touchdowns. And in the receiving department, Andre Gregory had seven receptions for 72 yards, McNeill had four catches for 31 yards and a touchdown, Ammons had four catches for 19 yards, and Holland had three catches for 23 yards and a touchdown.

The Raiders will be back on the field this Friday night, celebrating Homecoming against West Bladen.

