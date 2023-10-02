Wildcats can’t keep up as Eagles soar past them, 59-42

The first play from scrimmage set the tone of the Hobbton-Rosewood match up Friday night after the Eagles scored on a 59-yard run. The ensuing game ended with the Eagles taking a 59-42 win back to Wayne County.

The Wildcats turned the ball around on their 40-yard line and methodically marched to end zone with Cole Weeks going the final yard to tie it at six all. Joe Corbett’s extra point kick was blocked leaving the score knotted. The Eagles scored again minutes later with 4:28 left in the first quarter to go up 12-6. The PAT kick was once more. The Wildcats started over but became their own worst enemy being forced to punt after gaining no yards.

In the second quarter, the Eagles started on their own 10-yard line. With 8:48 left in the second quarter, the scored again going up 19-6 with the PAT kick being successful.

The Wildcats turned the ball around at their 38-yard line. They were shut down again and were in a fourth down situation. The coaching staff elected to try a fake punt to with Garrett Britt, the punter, making a run for. However, that effort came up short of the first down giving the Eagles the ball at the Wildcat 40-yard line. They turned that into a score going up 26-6 with the two point conversion.

After the Eagle score, the Wildcats started over again at their 30-yard line marching the 70 yards to pay dirt. Weeks connected with Britt on a 21-yard pass play for the score. Reggie Thompson picked up the PAT on a run to move the score to 26-14.

Rosewood scored again with just over two minutes left in the half to go up 33-14 with the PAT kick.

The Wildcats started again at their 28-yard line but went three and out and were forced to punt. The half ended with the Eagles holding a solid lead, 33-14.

The Wildcats started the second half with the ball. However, disaster struck again when Weeks was hit and lost the handle on the ball inside Wildcat territory. The Eagles recovered the fumble at the Wildcat 46-yard line. They turned that into a score with 7:20 left in the third quarter to go up 40-14.

Things fell into place for the Wildcats’ in their next possession. The marched 68 yards upfield and scored on a 3-yard run by Weeks. They couldn’t break through for two and the score was 40-20 with 4:08 left it the third quarter. After Hobbton scored, the Eagles took over at mid-field and fired back again on a 50-yard run to go up 46-20.

The Wildcats started off on the Eagle 49-yard line. Running and passing, they scored with no time left on the clock when Weeks hooked up with Britt in the back corner of the end zone on a 15-yard pass to make it 46-26, Eagles.

The Eagles started the final quarter with a one play score from the 39-yard line to go up 52-26. Hobbton blocked the extra point, hanging on to hope. The Wildcats hit their stride on the next series going 66 yards finishing with a 15-yard connection from Weeks to Britt with 7:50 left. Weeks hooked up with Ashawd Wynn for the two points to make the score, 42-34.

On the next series, the Eagles recovered the onside kick to start at the Wildcat 48-yard line. With 4:36 left, they scored again to go 59-34 with the PAT kick.

The Wildcats started the next series at their 26-yard line. Weeks fired a pass to Thompson that covered 46 yards down to the Eagle 20-yard line. With 3:30 left, Weeks cut through the middle on a keeper covering the final 8-yards for the score. Britt ran for the PAT for the game’s final score, 59-42.

Rosewood ran out the clock to preserve their win.

“They’re good and we are experts at killing ourselves right now. We’ve got to clean it up and get it right if we want to beat good teams,”commented Hobbton coach Joe Salas.

Statistically, Weeks completed 24 of 33 attempts for 301 yards and 3 touchdowns. Receiving, Wynn had 10 catches for 123 yards, Britt had 8 receptions for 79 yards and 3 touchdowns. Thompson had four receptions for 84 yards, D. Aguilar had one reception for nine yards, and Amahmari Armwood had one reception for six yards.

Aguilar had 23 carries for 105 yards and Weeks had 3 for 14 and three touchdowns.

