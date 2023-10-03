Clinton remains undefeated after stellar play at 8-0

The Lady Horses have been pinpoint on the green, powerful swings and precision putts have put Clinton on top this season. They have capped off their year at 8-0.

On the roster are four senior standouts who’ve been on fire this season. Sofia Fleury, Caroline Holland, Ava Williford and Kenzy Yang have been lights out and have qualified for the East Regional Championships, coming up on Oct 23.

One freshman stands alone as the only underclassman on the team. Ella Rice is on the rise as her play has kept up and steadily improving. State Championships are just around the corner, starting on Oct. 30 and ending the following day. The venue is set at the Stonebridge Golf Club, near Charlotte.

“Very pleased with how the season has been going. Girls are working hard. They are a real good group to be around. Hoping we are playing our best golf at the end of the season for regionals and hopefully states. Can’t say enough about the work DR Yang has done to help these girls along as well.” Head coach Eddie Gray told the Independent.

They have four more matches to go as they wind up the regular season. The Lady Horses are primed to take the ECC (East Central Conference) trophy and will be looking to add the hardware to the cabinet this season.

