Clinton, Midway engage in epic battle for supremacy; match ends 2-2

Clinton High School was the site of a huge Southeastern Athletic Conference soccer battle on Monday night between the Clinton Dark Horses (12-1) and the undefeated Midway Raiders. Midway entered the contest riding their best ever start to a season and with aspirations of getting their first ever win over Clinton. With the stands packed with a big crowd, the fans got their money’s worth and then some as the game took overtime to decide. This one was left undecided, however, as it ended in a 2-2 tie.

Right out of the gate, the Dark Horses had an early opportunity out in front of the Raiders goal. The ball careened freely ahead of the net but Midway’s goalkeeper Keller Godwin slid in and corralled the loose ball. Not a minute later, Godwin swatted away another shot on goal, saving yet again the first goal of the game.

Clinton continued to work the Midway defense, frequently getting the ball out in front of the goal, but the Raiders weren’t breaking. Midway finally was able to work the ball the other way some. Though not exactly getting the chances the Dark Horses were earning, some breathing room had been earned.

It was short lived though, as Clinton came firing right back with a pair of shots. Through the 10:00 minute mark, the Dark Horses had three shots on goal compared to just one for Midway.

The game settled into a battle in the middle of the field as the ball went back and forth, not really moving into either team’s zones. The Raiders gradually got things going, though, and began working their way closer and closer into Clinton territory. Then, with 27:50 on the clock in the first half, Midway generated a corner kick. It was Holden Sinclair who took the kick, getting his head on it and sending it into the goal for Midway. A jubilant Sinclair celebrated the goal as the Raiders had staked a 1-0 lead.

Midway nearly made it two goals just a couple minutes later, but their shot just missed wide right, keeping the score at 1-0.

Defensively, the Raiders were giving a strong effort in keeping the Dark Horses off the board. A foul out front of the goal, however, changed all of that. With 36:36 on the clock, Griffin Williams lined up for a one-on-one duel with Godwin on a free kick and it was Griffin who won the battle, firing in the tying goal to rejuvenate Clinton.

At the half, that’s how things stood as the game was tied 1-1.

Out of the break, it was Midway that got early pressure. Like a pendulum, though, momentum shifted and Clinton took possession back for a little while. Neither team could make any magic happen, though, and the score remained tied 1-1 at the 49:00 mark.

Then, at the 50:36 mark, the Dark Horses took advantage of one of many Raiders fouls when a penalty yielded a score. This one came from the left side as Oskar Adasiak cleaned up the kick and fired it past Godwin for the goal as the Dark Horses celebrated a 2-1 lead.

From there, the action was back and forth with Clinton generating several scoring opportunities that just missed. Midway also had their chances, but the advantage leaned more in favor of the Dark Horses. Then, at the 68:00 mark, Midway was given a penalty out in front of the net. The call appeared to be an infraction for goalkeeper Camden Davis holding onto the ball for too long, resulting in a delay of game. As it was, the Raiders, looking to tie the game up, placed a hard shot on goal but Davis swallowed it up, preserving the Dark Horses 2-1 lead.

As time ticked under 10 minutes to go, Midway ratcheted up their intensity, desperately trying to find the equalizer. They had several chances, but each time they were denied. With 76:13 on the clock, though, a Clinton player was whistled for pulling on the jersey of a Midway player, giving the Raiders a PK. Heinze Mondragon was the shooter and he placed the ball just left enough of Davis to find the back corner of the goal, tying the game up at 2-2.

With that, regulation ended with a 2-2 tie and the game was headed to overtime.

SAC-6 conference rules state that overtime features two 10:00 halves. After that, the game ends with whatever the score is at that time.

The first 10:00 overtime half yielded no goals. Midway was the aggressor in the first half, getting a few scoring opportunities, including one corner kick. Clinton had their share of looks as well, but the defenses for both teams didn’t break and the score was still 2-2.

The second 10:00 overtime leaned more in favor of the Dark Horses, a direct reflection of just how the rest of the game transpired: swinging momentum. Clinton squandered a golden opportunity to get the go-ahead goal when Godwin worked toward his right, exposing the opposite side of the goal. The Dark Horses sent a shot in that direction, but it missed wide and the score remained 2-2. Then, with around 1:30 left, the Raiders had two attempts to break the tie. The first was a shot that Davis was just able to get his fingertips on, preventing the goal. In the fray, the ball deflected right back to a Midway player, who sent a shot right back in, but it was high above the goal.

Both teams went on to shut down one more run-out apiece and the clock hit zeroes with the game still tied 2-2.

As a result, Midway is now 13-0-1 on the season and 1-0-1 in conference play. They are due back on the field on Wednesday when they travel to take on Red Springs. They’ll close out the week with a home game against Union on Thursday.

For Clinton, they are now 12-1-1 overall and 2-0-1 in conference play. They will conclude their week with a road trip to St. Pauls on Wednesday.

