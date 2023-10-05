Lady Lions capitalize on Crusaders’ third set collapse

The Crusaders hosted the Mintz Christian Lions for a match at the Store. The Lady Lions add to their win streak, sitting now at 18 after taking Harrells down in three straight.

It was a tough first set for these two teams. The Lady Crusaders and Lady Lions of Mintz battled hard. It was point for point with each side showing skill. Digs were plentiful in opening plays, in particular Mintz’s libero Sadie Parrish, who ate the hard wood thrice to save the play.

Mintz had begun to pull away after they last were tied at 12 all. They held steady holding a tenuous four-point lead before the Crusaders regrouped and regained the serve. Izzy Bradshaw would deliver two aces after a long volley and the Crusaders knotted it up 17 all.

They would have to battle for the lead shortly after as Mintz tightened up. The tenacious Crusaders would once more battle back to tie it up again 21 all. Harrells, however, couldn’t overcome the Lions rush. Despite the hard fight, Mintz would take the set, 25-22.

The second set was just as competitive with the Crusaders clawing back after falling 4-1. From four all, it was neck and neck until a series of mistakes from Harrells derailed them and they fell behind 16-12. Harrells finally got the serve back, but the Lady Lions held a six-point advantage at 19-13. Mintz pressed but Harrells couldn’t get control and their hits were erratic. They netted their last two serves and the Lions took this round handedly, 25-16.

In the third set, the Crusaders got bombarded early on. Their plight from the previous set had followed them and grew. Into the third, multiple hits fell flat from the Crusaders allowing the Lions to pull ahead by eight with the score 10-2. Nothing seemed to go right for the home team and Mintz proceeded to bury them. This wasn’t from lack of effort with Sabrina Batts taking multiple dives on the hardwood.

Piper Moore made plenty of good sets to initialize an attack, but it was all to no avail. They were only able to add six more points while the Lions enjoyed a 14-point advantage. Mintz’s front was hard to pass between with Audrey Rich, Aubrey Herring and Sarah Millen all scoring off blocks. Mintz laid the final nail in the coffin, putting down Harrells in a sweep, 25-8.

The Crusaders fall to 4-14 following four straight losses. They will go on the road this Thursday to take on the conference foe the Kerr Vance Spartans (12-7) who currently lead the Carolina Independent 2A/1A.

