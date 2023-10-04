Lady Horses take down Wildcats after opening loss, 3-1

Sampson’s Brittany Britt goes for the kill.

In middle school action, the Sampson Middle Dark Horses visited Hobbton Middle Monday afternoon and went home with a win.

The Lady Wildcats started the match on a high note taking the first set 25-17. In subsequent sets, the Lady Wildcats faded while the Lady Dark Horses upped their game taking the next three sets 25 -13, 25 -10 and 25-15.

Both Teams played again Thursday with Midway Middle visiting Hobbton and Sampson hosting Emereau from Bladen County.

