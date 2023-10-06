Eagles snatch victory from Spartans in highly charged match on the court

The Lady Spartans hosted the Rosewood Eagles on Tuesday for some action on the court. Tremendous play from both sides made this an electric event to witness with plenty of point saving digs and smooth setups. Union would fall after the hard nosed event, 3-1.

Rosewood Eagles proved to be incredibly difficult in the early goings. After a promising start with the Spartans showing a lot of moxie to begin the set. The action quickly fazed out despite the strong play with the Lady Eagles tremendous front. They proved hard to get around with multiple spikes finding the center uncontested. The fell behind rapidly before Coach Blake Travers called a timeout with the score at 11-4.

The Spartans rallied back, closing the gap to three after a series of solid volleys. Adrienne Barbour had found a gap on the Eagles side and slammed two aces for her team, along with that she scored off some strong blocks in the middle. Union however couldn’t keep up resulting from service errors. Despite this, they climbed some clutch moments all around notably three huge blocks from Oleksandra Bazaluk, quick reaction hits and solid sets from Chloe Smith, smart tip shots from Hailey King, Ariyona Spearman and Morgan Smith, and solid digs and rebounds from Cameron Poole.

It was a competitive set and hotly fought for but Rosewood would capitalize off their height in front and excellent play set up to pull out the win, 25-20.

In the second set Union pulled out all the stops and managed to gain the advantage early on. Smith delivered two solid serves that put Rosewood on their heels, resulting in two score, a tip Ariyona Spearman and a spike from Barbour. The Lady Spartans pulled ahead 4-1. Rosewood battled back but Union held their ground 7-5. Union held their two point lead for a spell but Rosewood held on and tied it up after a questionable net foul. They would drop the lead and it became a back and forth game.

The Lady Spartans pulled out another miraculous rally and held the Eagles down by three all the way up to their 21st point. Rosewood flexed their muscle however and fought past the resilient Union team keeping them silent. The Lady Eagles took the second set, 25-21.

Rosewood pulled ahead early in the third, but the Lady Spartans stayed with it and climbed back tying it up seven all. This didn’t phase the Lady Eagles however as they adjusted and started laying into them with precision spikes. Union would call a timeout trailing by four with Rosewood leading, 11-7.

After a seemingly endless hill to climb, the Spartans were able to back into with Barbour delivering another two big hits in aid. Union pulled ahead after a series of tough volleys. Including a miraculous play saving hit from King that ricocheted off Spearman’s block. Union continued to climb and passed the Eagles. This train kept rolling with the Spartans starting to churn and the victory was within two at 23-18.

The Lady Eagles were only able to must three more against the relentless Spartans and after a slew of big saves from Union they stripped the set from Rosewood at 25-21.

The Lady Eagles came in guns blazing and pulled ahead 6-1 over Union. Rosewood continued their dominance after the Spartan’s timeout and was starting to runaway with it at 11-5. It only got worse as the Lady Eagles really put it into overdrive and were humming along earning a seven point advantage at 19-12. Union called another timeout which resulted in an amazing rally that resulted in the Lady Spartans coming back to tie it up 19 all, stunning the Eagles. They rode the momentum, capturing the lead at 22-20. Rosewood wasn’t going to be put down that easily and the set continued into extra points.

All the way to the end, the Lady Spartans and Eagles exchanged points and it was tied at 25 all. Despite the excellent play, Rosewood was able to drop Union and take the match after a grueling fight, 27-25.

Union falls to even on the season at 8-8 and hold fourth place in the Carolina 1A at 3-4. There’s still time to climb a little higher in the rankings and that chance comes on Thursday, when they face off against the North Duplin Rebels (7-7). Their last encounter had them losing to them 3-1 and the Lady Spartans will be looking to avenge that loss. Game time is set for 6 p.m.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SportsSampson