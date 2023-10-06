Harrells notches wins over league foes Kerr-Vance, Oakwood

The Crusaders hosted the Oakwood Eagles on the pitch, ready to continue their solid run in league play. Harrells extended their win streak to five after shutting out the opposition in a 5-0 match.

In the first half, it was all Harrells with them scoring within two minutes of play to kick of the game. Oakwood scrambled to keep Harrells contained but it was to no avail. The Crusaders swarmed midfield and the Eagles were hard pressed to find their way out. Trey Bryan would find space down the sideline and essentially walk into Eagles territory. Some fancy footwork kept the ball in his possession and set up for the score. He would send a heater into the net, scoring the second goal of the half in traffic. Oakwood’s keeper got a hand on it but it was too strong.

The visitors struggled to get out of their zone with an oppressive Crusader squad. When the Eagles did escape the midfield, Harrells would squash the play in its track. Frustration was mounting as the home team continued to press hard and pushed the Eagles once more deep into their own zone. A foul was called after a slide tack went awry, setting up a free kick.

Chris Licona would score off the kick in a shocking manner. The shot pin-balled between the far post and the goalkeeper’s shoulder, then into the net for their third goal of the half. There was still 12 minutes of play left in the first and Harrells led, 3-0. The half would end with score unchanged.

In the second, Oakwood managed to hold on, but the Crusaders added on two more points to make it 5-0, and that is where the score remained, with Harrells taking their sixth conference win.

The following day, they traveled out to the Kerr-Vance Spartans to face off in another league game. They beat down the Spartans to add another notch to the win counter, a streak of six, taking the victory handily at 9-2. Harrells now sits at 10-4 and hanging onto 2nd place in Carolina Independent 2A/1A with a 7-3 record just behind Rocky Mount. The Crusaders are looking to add another win to their belt next week when they face off against the Mintz Christian Lions (10-3) on Tuesday. Game time is set for 4 p.m.

