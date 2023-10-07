Raiders blank Spartans on pitch, fire four in net to win

Midway and Union squared off on the soccer field on Thursday, concluding the week for both teams in a non-conference matchup. After losing a shocking game against Red Springs on Wednesday, the Raiders were looking to bounce back against the Spartans and quickly flush any memory of that game. Though Union made them work for it, Midway was successful in getting back into the win column, getting the 4-0 victory over their friends from the south end of the county.

After Union had early possession, Midway quickly got a run out and generated a corner opportunity. Union goalkeeper Raul Laguna punched the shot away, though, and the Spartans took possession back the other way. Union held possession for a couple of minutes but Midway again generated some shots in front the net, all of which were either blocked by Laguna or sailed above the goal.

The Raiders’ best opportunity came at the 19:00 mark when Heinze Mondragon got past the Spartans defense and set himself up one-on-one with Laguna. Mondragon fired a shot on goal, but Laguna just got his left foot on the ball, preventing the goal and keeping the game frozen at 0-0.

As the clock ticked on, Union was making play after play in thwarting Midway’s scoring opportunities. The Spartans couldn’t really generate much offense, but for the time being, the Raiders couldn’t hit the jackpot. A couple more missed opportunities down the stretch for Midway was the result of the end of the first half as the score was tied up 0-0 at halftime.

Out of the break, Midway again had an early corner kick but couldn’t take advantage. About a minute later, they made another run on the goal, but Laguna scooped the ball up and thwarted any ideas of a shot attempt. For Union, constant shouts of “pressure” rang out across the field, a clear indication their primary strategy was to keep the Raiders out of the goal. Laguna was certainly doing his part, constantly swatting shots away or gobbling up shots on goal.

Suddenly at the 31:00 mark, the Spartans generated some offense. They worked the ball deep into the Midway zone and fired off a pair of shots that nearly found their way in. Midway goalkeeper Keller Godwin stepped up, though, and made the goal-saving plays to keep the game squared up at 0-0.

Then, with 25:06, the Raiders finally caught a break. Gavin Warren threw the ball in from the left side to awaiting strikers in front of the net. Giovanni Alejo was there to place the ball on net, using his head to get the go-ahead goal to make it 1-0.

Not even a minute later at 24:06, Luis Florido added to the Midway lead, getting a strong shot on goal from directly out front that found its way in, making it 2-0 Raiders. The onslaught continued at the 23:00 mark, as another Midway shot was knocked aside by Laguna, keeping things 2-0.

Midway, though, bolstered their lead with 20:34 left in the game after drawing a foul in the box. Mondragon was called on to take the penalty kick and was successful in placing the shot into the net just left of Laguna. With that, the Raiders were in control at 3-0 with 20:00 to go.

Still, it wasn’t enough for the Raiders as they were now enjoying an onslaught of offense. With 19:45 on the clock, Carson Cain sent in a corner kick from the right side, which was cleaned up by Alfredo Martinez out from the net, who headed the ball past Laguna, putting the score at 4-0.

That’s where the game finished up as both teams worked in reserve players to finish out the match.

With the win, the Raiders are now 14-1-1 on the season and 1-1-1 in the Southeastern Athletic Conference. They will hit the field again on Monday with a home matchup against St. Pauls followed by a trip to Cape Fear on Tuesday.

For Union, they are now 8-6 on the season and 4-2 in Carolina 1A Conference play. They will also be back on the field on Monday hosting Rosewood followed by another home game on Wednesday against North Duplin.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SportsSampson