189 points in a shootout gridiron battle, Wildcats fall 106-83

In a barnburner shootout that saw a combined 189 points scored, the the NCHSAA record for points scored in a game. The Hobbton Wildcats came up short against the Pender Patriots by a 106-83 loss. The game was called with 1:22 left on the clock when the stadium lights went out at 11 p.m.

The Wildcats won the toss and elected to take the opening kickoff. After three failed passing attempts, they gave up the ball. Pender took over on their 20-yard line and in a one minute and two seconds, they went 80 yards for the score. With the two point PAT, they were up 8-0.

The Wildcats found their groove and scored 50 seconds later capping a 64 yard drive with a 10-yard run by Daniel Aguilar. Will Blackman’s PAT kick put the score at 8-7, Pender with 8:48 left in the first quarter.

The scoring marathon was on, as Pender score again on one play 16-seconds later at 8:42 to go up 16-7. Hobbton turned the ball around finishing a 60-yard drive with a 49-yard pass play from Cole Weeks to Ashwad Wynn. Blackman split the uprights again for a 16-13 score, Pender led at 7:58 left in the first quarter.

With 6:23 left in the first quarter, the Patriots increased their lead to 24-14 on a 59-yard drive. The Wildcats got possesion at their 38-yard line, then twenty seconds later, Aguilar dashed 50 yards and made it to the endzone for another Wildcat score. With Blackman’s PAT kick, the score was 24-21, Pender.

Pender took over at their 36 yard line and scored at 4:55 to go up 32-21 with a point after run. Not to be left out, the Wildcats put together another scoring drive with a three-yard run by Garrett Britt with 3:16 left in the first quarter. The extra point attempt was a run by Britt to keep them withing three, at 32-29.

The Patriots took over on their 28-yard line. They’d score at the clock struck zeroes in the first quarter clock to go up 40-28.

The Wildcats began the second quarter at their 29-yard line. Weeks hooked up with Britt across the middle for a big 71 yard pass for a 40-35 score. Blackman’s PAT kick was blocked. Pender got right back to work and scored with 9:43 left in the second quarter to go up 48-35 with the PAT run.

Hobbton began their drive at their 44-yard line after the score. With 8:33 left in the first quarter, Weeks hooked up with Wynn for a 20-yard touchdown pass. The PAT failed with an interception. Pender held a touchdown lead over Hobbton, 48-41.

The Patriots started at their 43-yard line after the score and about one minute later struck again. With a little over seven minutes left in the first half, the Patriots upped the margin to 54-41. The PAT failed on a run.

The Wildcats got the ball back at their 48-yard line. With 5:58 left in the half, they cut the Pender margin to one touchdown again when Weeks scampered six yards up the middle for a touchdown. Weeks hooked up with Wynn for the PAT for a 54-49 game.

With 3:06 left in the half, Pender hit their first fourth down situation of the game. The Wildcat defense held them down, forcing a fourth down play which ended with an incomplete pass. Hobbton took over at their 43-yard line. Their drive stalled out, however, forcing a turnover with 1:40 in the half. The Wildcats stopped Pender again as the half ended, keeping them in reach of Hobbton at 54-49.

Pender got the ball first in the second half. They put together a 65-yard drive to go up 60-49 at 8:19 in the third quarter. The PAT gave them a 62-49 advantage. The Wildcats started at their 25 yard line. With 5:57 left in the third quarter, they scored on a nine-yard run by Aguilar. The PAT was good on a pass from Weeks to Wynn for 62-57 game.

Pender made short work of their next possession scoring with 4:01 left in the third capping a 65 yard drive to go 70-57 with the PAT run. The Wildcat offense put together a 60 yard drive scoring with 1:37 left in the third quarter for a 70-63 game. The score came on a 50-yard pass from Weeks to Wynn. The PAT failed.

Pender started their next drive at their 17-yard line. With 11:11 left in the game, they added another score to go up 76-63 after a long haul to the endzone. The PAT failed. Hobbton turned the ball around at the Pender 47-yard line and with 9:50 left in the game, Aguilar got through the middle on a 47-yard scamper for a 76-69 game. The PAT failed on a run.

Pender scored agin knocking 15 seconds off the clock scoring with 9:35 left in the game to go up 84-69 with the PAT run. Pender short kicked again with the Wildcats Jaiveon McMillan getting the kickoff back to the Pender 49-yard line. With 7:19 left in the game, Weeks hooked up with Wynn on a 49-yard pass for an 84-77 game with the PAT run by Britt.

The Wildcats tried the onside kick and recovered it when the ball bounced off a Pender player. They took over at the 47-yard line. In their drive, Weeks got through the line and went down, with the ball popping out. The play was ruled a fumble with Pender and recovered at the 31-yard line. They capitalized and scored on the excellent field position to go up 92-77 with 5:41 left in the game.

Hobbton took to the air once more but threw an interception on the next series, giving Pender another prime real estate position on the Wildcat 49-yard line. They turned that into a score with 4:35 left for a 98-77 game. The Wildcats started again at their 33-yard line. The Weeks-Wynn hook up led to a 42-pass for a 98-83 game. The PAT failed on a run. With 2:25 left, Pender went over the century mark for a 106-83 score. The Wildcats were on the move when Weeks was picked off once more. The stadium lights cut off, ending the game with 1:22 on the clock when the stadium lights went out. The final was 106-83.

“That was a shoot out,” commented Hobbton coach Joe Salas. “We have a lot of work to do before next Friday.”

Offensively, Weeks completed 14-27 passes for 400 yards with two interceptions and six touchdowns. Wynn caught nine passes for 250 yards and five touchdowns. Britt had four receptions for 127 yards and one touchdown. Reginald Thompson had one catch for 23 yards.

Rushing, Aguilar had 24 carries for 279 yards and four touchdowns. Britt had one carry for three yards and one touchdown.

