Harrells achieves best record in decade in tennis

The Lady Crusaders have been riding high on this season on the court. Under the battering sun of a rather warm North Carolina summer, Harrells have perservered. The hits have been pinpoint locking up their opposition as they’ve attained their best record in a decade.

It has been difference this season as the Crusaders entered into a new league, the Coastal Independent Conference. The Lady Crusader’s have been working hard and have ascended new heights this year. Head Coach of the tennis team, Lindsay Matthews gave praise to her team’s performance and work ethic this as they have been grinding away.

“I am very proud and excited for our team’s progress this year. This group of young ladies have worked so hard, improved their skills, and created a work ethic like no other group I’ve worked with before. They give 110% each match. They support each other on and off the court and have created a positive atmosphere that has allowed them to grow as a team.”

They took it in stride with a total of 145 matches played, they walked away with 89 wins, holding a win percentage of 61.83. This has resulted in a firm hold of third place in the Coastal Independent Conference, behind rivals, Faith Christian and Fayetteville Academy. She discusses what obstacles they’ve had to overcome this season.

“This year we moved into a new conference with some tough opponents. We have a very young team and due to some injuries and illnesses, we were down to only 6 players. Having such a young, small team and a very busy season (17 regular season matches) we have had to work harder than ever.”

It has taken hard work and it has paid off. The Crusaders have held down the fundamentals and performed well on her tutelage. Matthews explains how they have pushed forward to remain competitive in their new league.

”This season we have been able to focus more on strategy and communication. Our players have all mastered the tennis basics, so preparing for specific opponents and using strategy during play has been a benefit and increased our wins. Our doubles teams have also formed strong bonds and been strengthened with improved communication and positivity.”

These bonds have shown to be fruitful and the outlook moving forward is high. Their team is young, their skills are honed and now they are in sync with one another. Matthews is aiming high with her team and looking forward to keeping the same crew around for some time.

“Each member of the team is motivated and devoted. We are excited to qualify for playoffs and look forward to starting these matches next week. Having no seniors, we will carry our entire team into next year and expect even more growth!”

Currently the Lady Crusaders hold steady at 10-6 and even in league play at 5-5. They have one more game to cap off the regular season as they travel to New Bern to take on Epiphany, before they enter the postseason the following week.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SportsSampson