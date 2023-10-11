The young Leopards trounce the fledgling Wildcat team, 40-6

Richard Simpson gets wrapped up by the Leopard defense. He had the Wildcat’s only touchdown,

The Roseboro-Salemburg Middle Leopards got a big win on the Hobbton Middle’s home turf Wednesday afternoon going home with a 40-6 win.

The Leopards struck first with their first drive scoring with 5:59 left on a 3-yard run by Nijal McRae. With the PAT run, they had an 8-0 lead.

The Wildcats fumbled the ensuing kickoff with the Leopards recovering at the 46-yard line. With no time left on the first quarter clock, Trevon Tillery scored on a 17-yard scamper. Reed Ammons picked up the PAT with a run for a 16-0 lead. Hobbton started the second quarter on the midfield line and Richard Simpson took the handoff to score after scampering 50 yards for the Wildcats’ only score. The PAT failed on a run and the score was 16-6 with 7:28 left in the second quarter.

From that point on, it was all Leopards. The got a third touchdown with 2:25 left in the second quarter on 5-yard run by Ammons. With the PAT run by Ammons, the score was 24-6. The next Wildcat possession ended being forced to punt, With 11 seconds left in second quarter, The Leopards scored again on a 30-yard run by Ammons to go 32-6 at the halftime break. Donavan Smith got the PAT on a run.

The Leopards scored one more time with 5:09 left in the third quarter on a 30-yard scamper by McRae. Ammons got the PAT on a push up the middle. The Leopards played a lot of their younger players for the rest of the game. The Wildcat defense was able to contain them; but, were unable to generate any offense themselves.

