Raider’s McKenzie Williams scores a 1,000 career digs in sweep of Bulldogs

The Midway Lady Raiders were on home court on Monday night, taking on Princeton in non-conference volleyball action. Though taking quite an effort from the Lady Bulldogs, Midway secured the victory, winning 3-0 in three very competitive sets.

Both of the first sets were contentious throughout, waffling back and forth as the lead exchanged hands many times. Both sets required a rally from the Lady Raiders, but each time Midway prevailed. Set one went the way of the Raiders by the score of 25-19 and set number two was 25-22.

At the conclusion of the second set, Midway libero McKenzie Williams was celebrated for notching 1,000 career digs.

In the third set, things got started much like the first two. The Lady Raiders fell behind and were forced to regroup. They rallied and turned a 3-1 deficit into a lead of 8-3 before a ball in the net ended Midway’s run. From there, the Lady Raiders led throughout the set and went on to stake a 25-22 victory to win the match, 3-0.

With the win, Midway improves to 14-4 overall and 7-0 in conference play. They have a pair of home games awaiting the remainder of this week.

