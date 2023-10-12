The Lady Raiders took down Horses in second meet

A packed gymnasium set the stage at Midway High School on Tuesday night when the Lady Raiders hosted county rival Clinton on the volleyball court. Though momentum swings was a big storyline from this game, it was Midway that took the victory, winning in straight sets 3-0.

The first set began as a back and forth match with the teams being all square at 3-3. From there, Bella Barefoot served Midway to a lead of 9-3, prompting a timeout from the Lady Dark Horses. Out of the break, a ball out of bounds briefly ended the Lady Raiders run before they connected on another little spurt. Both runs combined for a 13-5 Midway lead as the match was moving on. The Raider lead then hit double digits at a tally of 17-7 and they were in firm control in the race to the finish line. As it was, Midway claimed the first set win, winning 25-15.

In the second set, the Lady Raiders again gained some separation from the Lady Dark Horses, but Clinton hung around and with the score in Midway’s favor at 13-10, a timeout was called. Out of the break, the Lady Dark Horses continued to chip away at the lead, drawing ever so closer. Self-inflicted wounds were the Achilles heel for Midway, allowing Clinton to stay close. Suddenly, the Lady Raiders hit a little streak and opened up a lead of 19-13, prompting a timeout from the Lady Dark Horses. As if someone flipped a switch, Midway was getting well placed hits and making point-saving plays. Their lead reached 23-13 as their rally continued. They went on to close the set out, winning 25-13.

At the conclusion of the second set, Midway honored Senior Morgan Naylor for achieving 1,000 career sets.

When play resumed, Naylor achieved a big block that secured Midway the first point of the set. Clinton secured the next point but then the Lady Raiders hit another little rally to make it 4-1. The Lady Dark Horses, though, rallied themselves and took a 7-6 lead. But like a pendulum, momentum swung right back to Midway’s favor as they staked a 13-8 lead. The swings kept coming, though, as Clinton ran their foe right back down, drawing to within 14-13. The game remained competitive down the stretch but the Lady Raiders gradually pulled away and secured the victory, winning 25-20 to win 3-0.

With the win, Midway is now 15-4 overall and 8-0 in SAC-6 play. They are at home again on Thursday, hosting Red Springs.

Clinton is now 11-9 on the season and 3-5 in league play. They are slated to host St. Pauls on Thursday.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SportsSampson