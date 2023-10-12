Young Spartans fall in four to Hobbton

Ashlyn Spell gets the ball over the net in a return.

Nellie Bass bumps a return over her head. Her serves made a difference in the game.

The Hobbton Middle School Lady Wildcats’ volleyball team got a win Monday afternoon while hosting the Union Middle Lady Spartans, 3-1.

The Wildcats started strong in the first set although the score was back and forth. They got the first set 25-20. Union made a come back effort and squeaked by Hobbton 25-23 in the second set.

The third and fourth sets went to the Wildcats. Union faded in the third losing 25-12. They mounted a better effort in the fourth set coming back strong but lost, 25-22.

“The girls have worked so hard this season,” commented Hobbton coach Sam Bristow. “I’m happy they can celebrate a win. We had several girls step up today, especially, Nellie Bass. Her serves were the difference. Union is, like us, talented but inexperienced. They are well coached and this game could have swung their way with a few breaks. It will be a battle when we travel to their place.”

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SportsSampson