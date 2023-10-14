Clinton rebounds from own goal, tops Patriots, 2-1

Franklin Academy invaded the Clinton Dark Horse Complex on Thursday night, where a highly anticipated matchup was expected against two really good teams. With Clinton entering at 14-1-1 overall and Franklin Academy 10-3-3, fans packed the stands expecting an epic showdown. There was no shortage of excitement in this match as Clinton rallied in the second half, recovering from an own-goal in the first half to capture the 2-1 win.

Things quickly got exciting as the Dark Horses generated an early corner kick, which was placed from the left side. The shot yielded no fruit for Clinton and the Patriots had a great opportunity on a run out. This produced a shot on goal that was swatted away. Following this, Franklin Academy ratcheted up their intensity and applied a fair amount of pressure. At the 8:00 mark, the Patriots generated a corner kick that the Dark Horses denied, keeping things all square at 0-0.

Things quickly turned the other way, though, as Clinton generated a penalty kick in front of the net and a corner kick. Both were turned away, as well as a couple more shots from the Patriots, and the game was 0-0 approaching the midway point of the first half.

At this point, the game had shifted into a battle for the midfield. The teams had sporadic run outs, but neither could put together a substantial assault on the goal. At the 26:00 mark, the Dark Horses did earn another corner kick, but again the ball slid across the field in front of the net with no real chance of a shot.

Then, at 34:02, Clinton committed a fatal mistake. Trying to clear the ball from out front of their own goal, the ball was accidentally headed into the Dark Horses goal by Oskar Adasiak. Adasiak sent the ball toward goalkeeper Camden Davis, but it was right of Davis. He was unable to keep the ball out of the net, resulting in an own-goal to give Franklin Academy the 1-0 lead.

Then, at 36:36, the Patriots got a penalty kick from in front of the net. The kick was a high, curving ball that got over the Dark Horses wall but was beautifully turned away by a diving Davis, keeping the score manageable for Clinton at 1-0.

The score remained as the match entered halftime at 1-0, Clinton trailing.

After intermission, the Patriots came out and immediately applied pressure. They got a quick shot on goal, but it was gobbled up by Davis to protect the score. Things changed, however, and Clinton became the aggressor, generating a solid shot on goal from Walker Spell, but it missed just right.

From there, aside from a penalty kick for the Patriots down in the Dark Horses zone, there wasn’t a whole lot of break in either defense as the fight was again fought in the midfield.

At the 56:00 mark, the game began to get chippy with back-to-back yellow cards being handed out to Clinton’s Brock Sumner and Jonathan Ramirez. This drew ire from the Dark Horse fans, who felt that Franklin Academy was benefiting from a lack of fouls being called against them.

Nonetheless, with 20 minutes remaining in the match, with Clinton trailing 1-0 and desperation growing as they tried to make something happen.

The only thing going for the Horses was the stonewall that was Davis, who had turned away five of the six shots on goal the Patriots had been credited for. Then, at the 62:30 mark, Clinton had a penalty kick from the left side, which sailed down in front of the goal, but again just missed to the right, keeping the Dark Horses trailing 1-0.

But then the Dark Horses made some magic happen. After a ball was attempted to be cleared out by the Patriots, Holden Spell took possession of it, turned and rifled a hot ball toward the goal. It was tailing from left to right but landed just inside the right corner of the goal, tying the game up at 65:15 mark.

Then at 66:36, Griffin Williams was awarded a one-on-one penalty kick after a foul was called against Franklin Academy on a collision during a Clinton attack inside the box. On the PK, the Patriots goalkeeper dove to his right but Williams’ shot was to the opposite side, yielding an easy goal for the Dark Horses, who now led 2-1.

Clinton’s defense stood tall as Franklin Academy drew a foul and took two shots at the goal, one cleared out by a defender and the other by Davis. Then, at 76:20, the Dark Horses swatted away a corner kick as the Patriots were suddenly leading an assault. They were unable to find the jackpot, though, and the clock hit 80 minutes with Clinton securing victory, 2-1.

With the win, the Dark Horses are now 15-1-1 overall and 4-0-1 in SAC-6 Conference play. They are on the road Monday at Red Springs, then on the road at Midway on Wednesday, and at home against First Flight on Thursday.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SportsSampson