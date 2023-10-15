Dark Horses trample Midway; extends streak to eight with shutout, 54-0

Clinton’s Josiah Robinson (4) turns on the jets leaving the Midway defense in his wake on the way to a first quarter touchdown.

Josiah McLaurin (2) high steps away from two Raiders on his way to another Dark Horse touchdown.

Clinton’s Jayden Williams (15) blocks a second quarter punt. Williams turned this special teams jewel into a score, picking up the ball and scampering into the end zone.

The night was ripe for an inner county battle between the No. 1 and No. 2 teams of the SAC-6. The Dark Horses of Clinton faced off against the Midway Raiders on the gridiron. It wasn’t even close as Clinton dismantled the Raiders on all three fronts on the gridiron, with a continuous clock by halftime. Dark Horses dominate Midway, 54-0.

It didn’t take long for the Horses to begin their barrage of offense. Clinton’s Josiah McLaurin scores on the opening drive, 35 yard breakout run, dodging and trucking the Raiders for the first touchdown of the game.

Midway started on their own 40 yd line after short kickoff. Clinton’s Amaris Williams smashed barreled through their offensive line and tackled Cody Ammons for a loss. This set the tone for the evening as the Raider’s offense was smothered by Clinton. After two pass attempts for no yards and a failed run, Raider Ke’mari McNeil made some room after he snatched a screen pass and converted on fourth after a Dark Horse offsides penalty.

With another 20 yards to go for their first score, they found themselves with a fourth down situation once more and Midway took another gamble. This time it wouldn’t go the way they’d want as Dark Horse Alexander Evans picked off Tripp Westbrook at the 10 yd line. He sped and slipped past multiple defenders for a pick six, or so they thought. During the return, there was no love lost as a fight broke out at midfield with four players split between Horses and Raiders getting into it.

The touchdown was rescinded and Clinton took over on their own 40 yd line, but it wouldn’t take long as the Raiders defense was split open and Josiah Robinson sprinted through. He almost took it the house before he was forced out at the five yard line. McLaurin punched it in with little resistance to make it 12-0, they’d miss two point play.

Midway took over at the 30 yd line. Penalties became an issue and they were pushed back five after a false start penalty. After a big stop by Dustin Williams on McNeil who had a wide open field on the edge, made it second and 15 for the Raiders. They attempted a modified flea flicker that wobbled in the air and soared out of bounds. They punted after another big stop that almost resulted in another pick.

The Dark Horses lined up and were ready to roll on their own 20 after the long punt. It only took three plays before Robinson would find all the room he needed after the line effortlessly moved the Raiders line. He’d scamper in for a huge chunk of real estate and take the score. The went for the kick and it soared through the uprights making it, 19-0.

Midway went three and once again and the quarter ended.

To kick off the second, the Raiders punted the ball away, putting Clinton on their own 40. Like it had been all game, the Dark Horses continued to punish the Raiders. Their freight train, Amaris Williams, shrugged off multiple tacklers and took the touchdown, unabated. They kicked the field goal to make it 26-0.

Midway went three and out yet again and Clinton wasn’t finished with them yet. Jayden Williams sprinted past the blockers and swatted the punt. The ball rolled towards the endzone and he scooped it up for another score, burying the Raiders deep, 32-0.

The Raiders could couldn’t quell the raging stampede they were completely jarred after Javion Kenan made two hard tackles, cementing their supremacy to shorten another drive for Midway. The trampling continued when Clinton took over. A short pass to Robinson, with vision, found space along the sideline and took it all the way to the house virtually untouched for 81 yards. The score was 40-0.

Midway took over at their own 30 yard line. They managed to earn a first down but followed it up with another pick by Evans. In a quick turnaround, Jakarrion Kenan would cross the endzone after bobbing and weaving through traffic, making it 47-0.

The Raiders wound down the clock and took it to halftime with Clinton in complete control.

The third quarter was quiet with no scoring as the clock bled away. Midway continued to find themselves unable to move and their offense was rendered inert with the overwhelming black and gold crew keeping them from getting started. Midway’s defense would finally make a stop in the third and forced a fumble which they would recover. Alas, it amounted to another fourth down and the Dark Horses forced a turnover on downs. The quarter ended with the score unchanged.

The fourth quarter came and went in a blink with one last rushing touchdown from Clinton to cap off the onslaught. The Dark Horses trampled Midway, defending their field and earning their eighth straight win, 54-0.

Clinton remains perfect this year and will be on the road next Friday as they take on the St. Paul’s Bulldogs (5-3) on route to another conference title. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.

The Raiders fall to 6-2 and drop to third place behind St. Paul’s in the SAC-6. They will be looking to climb back up as they travel to the Red Springs Red Devils (3-4) territory next Friday. Game time is set for 7 p.m.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SportsSampson