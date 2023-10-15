Clinton tennis has great showing in conference tourney, aims for regionals

The ‘23 season for the Lady Horses on the tennis court has been a successful one. A slew of scheduling changes and the inferno that was this past summer were just a couple of challenges they faced. Clinton pulled through and came away 10-4 in the regular season and taking only two losses in conference play, sitting at 6-2.

Head coach of the team, Ginger Rivenbark spoke on some of the struggles that came to them this season.

”Our biggest challenge we faced this year was the weather! Between the extremely hot and humid weather and the rain showers, our schedule was constantly changing. When you get mentally prepared for a match, then the match is postponed; and sometimes we didn’t have a day for a practice and jumped right into game day. This challenge kept us on our toes and we stayed ready no matter what happened.”

These challenges were mitigated with the work ethic from the crew with several players spending the summer honing their skills on the court in Tennis clinics to improve. Rivenbark elaborates further.

“We have played several advanced teams that gave us a good challenge. You get better when you play someone better than you. These teams showed our players and coaches, our team’s weaknesses and what we need to improve. Several of our players attend a tennis clinic this summer that helped with them with their skills. At that same clinic, they got the opportunity to play against other young ladies from across NC that challenged their individual game.”

Cohesiveness on the court is crucial in doubles play and the coach spoke on how cultivated an atmosphere for success.

“As a team, we worked on drills and skills during our summer workouts. During these workouts, we had a great group of individuals that love the game of tennis and have helped these girls with some pointers. During the regular season, we tried to get practices in on days we didn’t have a match or weather issues. Practicing good skills over and over is the best way to get better. Practicing a bad skill over and over is not good. “

The Lady Dark Horse’s of Clinton High School participated in the SAC-6 Conference Tournament at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke on Oct 9 and 10.

They came into the tournament in 2nd place (6-2) behind an undefeated Fairmont team (8-0). Ainsley Parker and Lensey Cabral placed third in doubles play. Kensley Puryear and Kensely Lamb placed third and fourth respectively, with Puryear receiving the SAC-6 Player of the Year award for her performance this season.

These 4 young ladies will play at the 2A Mideast Regionals on Friday, Oct 20 in Wake Forest, NC. Rivenbark spoke further to the Independent about the conference tournament.

“Going into to the tournament, we knew we would have to face off with Fairmont again. This year the Fairmont team has given our team challenges. These challenges have shown us our weaknesses and where we need to improve. We are taking these lessons learned to improve our four Seniors going into Regionals as well as our regular season playing team in Dual Teams competition.”

She praised her team’s efforts this season and how the team has grown.

“I am very proud of this year’s team. Our team of coaches and players have put in a lot of time with summer workouts, summer clinics, practices, and matches. As our season is coming to an end, it’s a great time to reflect on our team’s growth, what could we have done better, as well as our individual growth off and on the court. Until the seaon is officially over, we still have a lot more tennis to play!”

They will learn the Dual Teams 2A Bracket on Monday, Oct 16. Our first Dual Teams match will be that Wednesday and at this time the Lady Horses are unsure who they will play or the location of the match.

“We had a good season this year. All of our players were excited and had positive attitudes about getting on the courts and playing. As always, we have to relax, have fun, and play one ball at a time. Go Horses!”

