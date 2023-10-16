Lakewood falls to Wildcats; tight game decided by a score, 46-38

In the cross-county battle of the cats, the Hobbton Wildcats and the Lakewood Leopards met on the gridiron Friday night in a tough battle for dominance. The Wildcats squeaked past the Leopards 46-38 in a senior night brawl.

The Leopards had first chance starting on their 29-yard line. The drive came to an abrupt halt with Garrett Britt picking off Rylan Godbold at the Wildcat 30-yard line and returned it for a chunk of yards. However, it was called back to the 35-yard line on a penalty.

The Wildcats set up shop there and went to work. With a little under seven minutes left in the first quarter, Daniel Aguilar scored on a 7-yard run around the left side. Will Blackman’s PAT kick gave the Wildcats a 7-0 lead. Lakewood would not let that go starting over on their 40-yard line. Forty-eight seconds later, Goldbold hooked with Jaziah Brunson on a 57-yard pass play for a 7-6 Wildcat lead. The PAT run was successful giving the Leopards their only lead of the evening at 8-7.

The Wildcats finished the first quarter deep in Leopard territory. Less than a minute into the second, Cole Weeks hooked up with Ashwad Wynn on a 20-yard pass play to go up 13-8. Weeks hooked up with Reginald Thompson for the two-point conversion. The Leopards were successful with the on-side kick recovering at the Wildcat 48-yard line. In that series, Godbold got caught behind the line for a large loss and picked up an intentional grounding penalty which put the Leopards at fourth and very long.

The Wildcats took over and again were deep in Leopard territory. Thompson caught a Weeks pass but the Lakewood jarred the ball and the Leopards recovered at the Wildcat 2-yard line. Misfortune followed and a bad snap downed the ball in the end zone for a safety. Hobbton led halfway through the second quarter, 17-8.

After the kick off, the Wildcats started their 45-yard line. With 2:56 left in the half, Aguilar punched another in on a 15-yard run for a 23-8 Wildcat lead. Britt scored two for Hobbton on the ground, extending their lead at 25-8 game. The Leopards took over at their 48-yard line after the Wildcats tried the on side kick that fell flat. That drive ended with a score by Chris Carter. The two-point was successful on a run by Nakai Owens with 1:26 left it the haf.

The halftime score was 26-16, Hobbton leading.

The Wildcats started the second half at their 20-yard line. With 8:05 left in the third quarter, Britt sneaked in the end zone on a 1-yard push up the middle for a 3-16 game. He, also, ran for the PAT raising the margin to 33-16. The next Leopard drive ended with a defensive stop. The Wildcats took over, however, their drive ended with an incomplete pass of fourth down.

The Leopards took over at their 40-yard line. However, a series of misfortunes put them with a fourth and 22 situation.

After the punt, the Wildcats took over their 42-yard line where the third quarter ended. That drive stalled giving the Leopards at their 33-yard line. With 9:41 left in the game, Calvin Lacewell put the Leopards in the end zone on a 10-yard run. Owens scored the PAT for a 33-24 game.

Hobbton started over at their 39-yard line. With 3:55 left in the game, Weeks scored on a 15-yard run through the middle for 39-24 game. Blackman split the uprights on the kick to make it 40-24. The Leopards didn’t take that lying down and came right back to score with 2:51 left on a 17-yard pass from Godbold to Heath Britt. The PAT was good on a run by Owens for a 40-32 game.

After a short kick, the Wildcats started over at midfield. After a motion penalty, Weeks hit Thompson on a 55-yard strike for a 46-32 game. The PAT was shut down on a run leaving the score at 46-32.

The Leopards were still in the game starting over on their 29-yard line. Godbold hooked up with Britt on a 40-yard pass play down to the Wildcat 31-yard line. With 1:19 left, Godbold scored on a 2-yard run. The PAT was shut down. The score was 46-38. The Wildcats took over and were able to run out the clock the preserve the win.

“That was a great win,” commented Hobbton coach Joe Salas. “We are super proud of our seniors. It’s always a great game versus Lakewood. I am super proud of the defense for bouncing back. They made some great stops tonight. I couldn’t be more proud of them.”

Lakewood coach Barrett Sloan commented, “My hat’s off to (Joe) Salas. He did a great job. Their guys came out and hit us in the mouth playing smash mouth football. They took what we do and did it to us and did a good job at it. We battled but we are just upset with the way we performed. It was not Lakewood football.”

Offensively, Weeks completed 26 of 37 passes for 366 yards with one interception and two touchdowns. On the receiving end, Wynn had 10 receptions for 143 yards and one touchdown, Britt caught 6 for 30 yards, Thompson had eight catches for 169 yards and one touchdown, Aguilar had one catch for 12 yards and Reece Bradshaw had one catch for 12 yards.

Rushing, Aguilar had 16 carries for 79 yards and one touchdown, Weeks had 12 carries for 70 yards and one touchdown, Britt had four carries for 10 yards and one touchdown.

The Wildcats are 4-4 on the season and 1-1 in the conference. The Wildcats travel to Union Friday night.

Lakewood is 7-2 on the season and 2-1 in the conference. The Leopards have an open date this week and finish their season at Rosewood on Oct. 27.

