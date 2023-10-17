Electric first half; Wildcats score four to shut out Spartans

Ricardo Diaz takes control of the ball. He had the Wildcat’s first goal

The Hobbton Wildcat boys soccer team continued their winning streak Monday evening with a 4-0 win over cross county rival Union.

All the scoring came in the first half. The Wildcats struck early with Ricardo Diaz hitting the back of the net at 38:36 in the first half. About five minutes later, Henry Jorge found the back of the net past Union’s keeper for a 2-0 Wildcat lead. Less than a minute later, Jose Escalera found the back of the net for a 3-0 Wildcat lead. Jorge got his second goal of the night with a few minutes left in the first half. The score was 4-0, Hobbton.

The second half was all defense by both squads.

After the game, Hobbton coach Jonathan Jacobs said, “We got lucky on the first goal and kind of set the mood for the rest of the first half. We got three more goals in the first half. Second half was not the most exciting half but I thought we played good. We just didn’t have the goals to show for it. It was a good win.”

The Wildcats are 15-3-1 on the season and 8-1 in the conference, tied for first with the Rosewood Eagles. They finish the regular season hosting North Duplin Wednesday evening.

Union remains firmly in third place despite the shutout loss. They fall to 9-8 overall with a league record of 5-4. They cap off the regular season Wednesday when they host the Neuse Charter Cougars.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SportsSampson