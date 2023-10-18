Clinton remains on top in SAC-6 at 8-0; Harrells faces Ravenscroft; tight contention in Big East

The Crusaders are up for the Game of the Week. Big East number two spot on the line against the Ravens of Ravenscroft.

The Dark Horses have rampaged through the Sac-6 this season, last week they buried their cross county neighbors the Midway Raiders, 54-0. Hobbton escaped the vicious Leopards in the Sampson Battle of the Cats, 46-38.

Clinton (8-0) @ St. Pauls (5-3)

The Dark Horses are on the road this Friday, aiming to topple the Bulldogs of St. Pauls. The home team has had success in the SAC-6, taking down their competition 124 to 35. Comparatively, Clinton has buried the opposition 181 to 28, their most recent win sent the former No. 2 team, the Midway Raiders down to third after a shutout, 54-0.

Their biggest offensive weapon at the Horses disposal is their powerhouse on the offense, Josiah McLaurin. He has been eating good, tearing up the field and pulling in 103 yards on average per game. McLaurin rests in the top 10 of North Carolina in points scored with 128 with 21 touchdowns to his name. His production has approximately accounted 30 percent of the Dark Horses scoring.

On the defense, Amaris Williams has been breaking through lines, holding second place in the SAC-6, he has taken down opposing quarterbacks four times so far. Alexander Evans has nabbed three interceptions, with two coming from the last weeks game. Their defense in totality have been superb, allowing an anemic 91 points.

The Bulldogs will have a tough game ahead of them if they plan to dethrone the current leaders in conference. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Harrells (5-3) v Ravenscroft (5-4) *Game of the Week*

The Crusaders are on the rise after back to back wins after a three game skid. This upcoming Friday they will take on their longtime rivals, the Ravenscroft Ravens. On paper, not much separates these teams with both showing a reliance on the ground game. The Ravens carry an edge with the air game, tossing up an average 102 yards to Harrells 38.

The Crusaders are led on the ground by their tailback, Case Barber. So far, he’s pulled in 429 yards in the season, equaling to an average of 71 yards a game. He is currently holding third place in the NCISAA Big East on total rushing yards. Both Barber and Samiir Gibbs lead the offense in total touchdowns with Barber ahead by two, with seven and five respectively.

On defense Coley Sasser has been all over the place racking up on average 7 tackles per game. Jonathan Fillyaw and Case Barber are neck in neck in total sacks with Fillyaw at 2.5 and Barber at two. Davis Bradshaw has two interceptions to his name leading the secondary.

The Crusaders hold an edge on the defense with them allowing 65 fewer points against them than the Ravens at 124 to 189 respectively. Ravenscroft lead in points scored but by a thread in comparison to Harrells at 247 to 235.

Second place in the Big East is tied between Harrells, Ravenscroft and North Raleigh. The Crusaders will be looking to gain some space and climb to the top of the league. The game is set for 7 p.m.

Hobbton (4-4) @ Union (2-7)

After back to back losses, the Wildcats toppled the Carolina 1A leaders, the Lakewood Leopards last week 46-38. Putting them back in contention and they will be aiming to climb higher after their up and down year. The Union Spartans have taken two wins this season but have fallen hard in league play, currently riding a three game skid, that started. They currently sit at the bottom of the table in the conference.

The Wildcat offense has been firing hard despite their record with Hobbton’s Ashawd Wynn 1136 yards, leading the Cats and North Carolina. Out of his 51 receptions he’s raked in 11 touchdowns on a average of 141 yards a game. Daniel Aguilar has been tearing up the gridiron on the ground, pulling in 930 yards while also bringing in 11 scores for Hobbton. Leading their offense is quarterback, Cole Weeks. His performance had garnered the Cats 2434 yards through the air and 27 passing touchdowns with just seven interceptions.

Union will need to gird up for a vicious Wildcat team that will be looking to rain down scores out in the Spartan homeland on Friday. Game time is set for 7 p.m.

Midway (6-2) @ Red Springs (4-4)

The Raiders are looking to put behind them a nasty loss to their county neighbors last week. This Friday they will travel to the Red Devils domain for some gridiron action.

Midway has plenty of weapons at their disposal to fight off the Devils, with their standout tailback, Cody Ammons. His legs have been vital for the Raider offense as he averages 133 yards a game and have scored 14 touchdowns in Midway’s quest for the SAC-6 trophy. On the edges, receivers Andre Gregory and Ke’mari McNeil have been Tripp Westbrook’s favorite targets this season, each with over 30 receptions, their combined contribution in yards sits 1262 yards, split at 747 and 515 respectively. This accounts for over 70 percent of their reception yards this season.

With the Red Devils struggling in the production department, the Raiders will be aiming to unload all on Red Springs in hopes of snagging their third win in the conference to climb higher in the SAC-6. Game time is set for 7 p.m.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SportsSampson