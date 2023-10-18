Lady Spartans to take on Neuse in Round 2

Zannah Hairr was all over the court, here she leaps up to send a fireball to the Spartans.

Morgan Smith kept the front guarded, she leaps up to tip the ball, saving Union from the score.

Hobbton and Union faced off for the first round of play in the Carolina 1A tournament. Playing for the hardware and braggin’ rights, these rivals met on the court. The Lady Cats were rendered inert in the first two sets and played hard in the third but couldn’t overcome the Lady Spartans. Union advanced to the second round with the sweep.

Early dominance was established after rapidly scoring two, Union’s Morgan Smith sent two smoldering spikes of her own that pulled Union ahead early, 4-0.

Hobbton pulled together and kept coming back at them, but the Spartans Union began running away with it after the Lady Cats struggled at the net. 12-8 the score UHS up. Though Hobbton was able to give some resistance, they couldn’t pull it together long enough to come away with it. The Spartans took the first set handedly 25-14.

The Lady Spartans took a huge lead, jumping ahead by seven and keeping the Lady Cats silent. Zannah Hairr hit the shot that gave them the possession, this prompted a round of hiccups on the Spartan side with Hobbton able to close the gap. They crawled back into the match, making it 9-5. Union made corrections and rallied five lightly contested points to make it 14-6.

Much like the last set, a couple of mistakes from the Union side allowed Hobbton to stay within reach. The Lady Spartans called time with the score, 15-9. It only got worse for the Lady Wildcats as they struggled to get anything moving. The Spartans pummeled them for the remainder of the set, with Hobbton paralyzed and unable to recover. Union took the second set, 25-15.

Union came out strong in the early goings, rallying ahead, once more, over Hobbton. This didn’t hold though, with the Lady Wildcats showing their teeth. They were able to take advantage of some miscues that plagued them for a spell. Hobbton made some solid shots from Hairr and Kaitlyn Rodriguez that exposed the gaps on the Union side. What started as a decent lead, shrank to within two, at 13-11. However, the Spartans managed to push back hard, stifling the visitors at 16-11.

The Spartans found themselves once more with Hobbton at their heels, however, the up and down play continued and Union’s lead shrunk to within one as the Lady Cats continued to claw at the Spartans. A timeout was called by Union with them leading by one, 20-19.

After a lengthy battle, Hobbton tied it up 20 all. It was neck and neck for a bit at 22 all. The Lady Spartans avoided the set extension and slammed the door, to take their match win in three, 25-22.

Hobbton conference run ended with a 1-10 record and an overall of 6-11. Union will travel out to Smithfield for round two when they face off against the No. 2 Rosewood Eagles.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SportsSampson