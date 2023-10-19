Second half stampede from Dark Horses overwhelm Midway to take win, 5-2

Tommy Sloan Stadium was the stage on Wednesday night for the much anticipated rematch between the Midway and Clinton soccer programs. A big crowd packed both sets of bleachers as this pivotal matchup was set to unfold. After a 2-2 tie in the first game, round two went entirely Clinton’s way as the Dark Horses left Spivey’s Corner with a 5-2 victory to clinch the SAC-6 Conference Championship.

In the early going, Clinton came out and mounted plenty of pressure. They got an early free kick on goal from just inside midfield, then a pass just in front of the net. The Dark Horses found the jackpot just a couple minutes into the game when Holden Spell beat the defender in front of the goal and fired the ball past Midway goalkeeper Keller Godwin, giving Clinton the 1-0 lead.

The Dark Horses continued to be the aggressor, getting a couple different runouts and a throw in down by the goal. Midway turned these aside, though, leaving the score at 1-0. Then at the 31:00 mark, the Raiders generated themselves an opportunity of their own, working the ball deep into the Clinton zone. Gavin Warren threw the ball in front of the net, where the ball was headed just right of the goal and possession was taken back by the Dark Horses.

The game shifted back toward the Raiders zone where a crisp shot on goal at the 24:24 mark was knocked down by Godwin. The ensuing rebound was nearly cleaned up for a goal but the shot missed right, leaving the score at 1-0. Then at 23:10, another beautiful opportunity was generated by Clinton, as the ball was passed across in front of the net to an awaiting Dark Horse striker, but the defense thwarted the goal, again keeping things at 1-0.

At 21:20, Midway had their best chance of the half, crashing the goal on back-to-back shots. One shot was stopped by the Clinton defense and the other was sent high over the net. Then the Raider offense generated a corner kick, but it also turned away and the action transitioned to the other end of the field.

That is when the Dark Horses added to their lead. Midway was whistled for another foul, much to the dismay of the Raider fans. The shot was sent in past the wall of players in front of the net and cleaned up by David Paz, who got the ball just inside the right side of the goal to make it 2-0 with 16:10 left in the half.

For Midway, it wasn’t points that were piling up for them, it was penalties. Yet another foul provided Clinton with a free kick at the 12:00 mark. This shot missed wide right and the game transitioned back the other way.

The Raiders had two beautiful opportunities at the net, one shot that was blocked out for a corner kick, and on the corner kick, a Clinton defender saved a goal at the goal line, keeping the score at 2-0 as the clock wound under 10 minutes to go in the first half.

Down the stretch, the center referee wasn’t earning any friends from the Midway sideline. Foul after foul was whistled was against the Raiders, which drew ire from their side of the field. The result was a discussion between the referee and Midway head coach Russ Warren, who continued to voice his frustration.

With the halftime intermission finally reached, Clinton took their 2-0 lead to the break.

Even before things could get started in the second half, the center ref continued his back and forth exchange with Warren. When the game finally resumed, the start of the second half saw Midway generate a quick shot on goal. Dark Horse goalkeeper Camden Davis, though, gobbled up the shot, preserving the Clinton 2-0 lead.

Then, another foul on the Raiders produced another goal for the Dark Horses. At the 36:00 mark, the free kick was sent into a fray in front of the net and ricocheted its way into the goal. Griffin Williams was credited with this goal, which gave Clinton a 3-0 lead early in the second half.

The controversial nature of the game continued when Heinze Mondragon was hit with a yellow card. Mondragon was attacking the goal when contact from a defender caused him to hit the ground. He challenged the center referee when no foul was called and received the yellow card as a result.

After the action went back and forth for several minutes, Clinton took advantage of a huge Midway blooper. The Dark Horses sent a high flyball out of their zone and in the direction of Midway’s Holden Sinclair up at midfield. The ball took a bounce in front of Sinclair and sailed over his head. Clinton’s Melvin Zelaya surged past Sinclair and took possession. He won the foot race and beat Godwin one-on-one to give Clinton a 4-0 lead.

Then, at 21:31, in a drastic turn of events, the Raiders’ Mondragon was awarded a one-on-one penalty kick after drawing a foul in front of the goal. Mondragon won this battle, giving Midway a score to avoid being shut out, making it 4-1.

After that, things settled for a bit before a quick surge with three minutes to go in the game. Clinton’s Oskar Adasiak scored on a corner kick at the 3:00 mark to make it 5-1 and Midway’s Luke McCray stuck one in with 1:34 left in the game to hit the final tally of 5-2.

With the win, the Dark Horses sealed the deal in conference play, wrapping up a first place finish with only St. Pauls left to go and a two-game lead at 6-1-1. Overall, Clinton is now 17-1-1. They are set to play again at home game against First Flight on Thursday and will conclude regular season play next week with a home game against St. Pauls on Monday and a road game at Greene Central on Wednesday.

For Midway, they are now 16-2-1 overall and 3-2-1 in conference play. Second place is within reach for the Raiders with a home game against Red Springs on Monday and a trip to St. Pauls on Wednesday left on their slate.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SportsSampson