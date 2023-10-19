Hobbton Wildcats bury North Duplin 9-0 shutout

Kenneth Montes moves the ball around. He got his first goal of the season.

“It was a good night to send the seniors off with a win in their last regular season game,” commented Hobbton’s head coach Jonathan Jacobs.

The Wildcats soccer team shut out the North Duplin Rebels 9-0 in the last regular season game Wednesday evening.

A balanced scoring attack saw eight Wildcats find the back of the net. The first score came at the 31:14 mark when Ever Reyes found the back of the net. Just over a minute later, Henry Jorge got the first of his two goals for a 2-0 Wildcat lead. Four minutes later at 25:00, Jorge got his second goal of the night for a 3-0 Wildcat lead. At 17:38, Jose Escalera hit pay dirt for a 4-0 Wildcat lead. With five minutes left in the half, Anthony Sandoval found the net for a 5-0 Wildcat lead at the half.

The second half saw the margin rise to 6-0 when Landry Beasley found the back of the net in a jumble on the edge of the net at the 32:11 mark. Melvin Reyes scored again for the Wildcats at the 30:48 mark for a 7-0 Wildcat lead. At the 17:37 mark, Kenneth Montes raised the margin to 8-0. With 7:15 left, Sandoval got his second goal to end the game.

“We played good and the seniors scored 5 out of the 9 goals. One of the seniors had never scored and got his first goal tonight. It was a good way to cap off the regular season. We now have to try to win the conference tournament to help us get a good seed for the playoffs.” Jacobs commented.

They finish the regular season 16-3-1 and 9-1 in conference play. Looking ahead, they await their next opponent as they stand tall in the Carolina 1A holding the No. 1 seed. The Wildcats will return to action for the conference tournament, hosted by Neuse Charter, and hit the pitch Tuesday evening at 5 p.m. Their opponent will be the victor between the No. 4 North Duplin and the No. 5 Lakewood Leopards.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SportsSampson