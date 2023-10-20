Leopards blanked after second half barrage, 9-0

It was tough sledding out in Lakewood this past Wednesday with the Rosewood Eagles coming to the Jungle. After a controversial first half, the Eagles unloaded in the next to slam the door on the home team, 9-0.

The Leopards started off slow in the beginning and had trouble grounding the speedy offense. Thought they lost the battle at midfield, Rosewood couldn’t get anything through with Lakewood showing more resolve and tenacity than their previous meet. Leopard Mason Stewart prevented an opportunity for Rosewood, fearlessly sliding in front of the Eagle striker to knock the ball free.

This didn’t deter Rosewood much and the pressure mounted as they slowly trapped the Leopards in their zone. Lakewood managed to take the battle back to the midfield but had penalty trouble with two hand ball calls, stifling the offense. The Eagles broke free and had Lakewood dead to rights but the flag from the sideline stopped the advance as they were offsides. Lakewood’s goalie, Tito Santiago, stepped up in a big way making a diving save to prevent the first goal. After ten minutes of play, the Leopards kept the sheet clean.

Trouble was brewing, however, with the home team offensive stagnant. With only a couple of trips to the Rosewood side, they had found themselves routinely in their own territory unable to break off. Santiago kept them in with two more saves but the pressure was still mounting. At the 26 minute mark, a penalty kick was awarded to the Rosewood side, much to the dismay of home crowd and the Leopard bench, following a rather mundane battle for possession in the box. Nobody had fallen to the ground from either side during the scuffle.

Without fail, the Eagles converted on the kick to go up 1-0 with a resonating boo from the crowd. Santiago absorbed another shot from the opposing team to keep them in but another PK was on the horizon. Stewart made a shot saving slide tackle in the box, the ball rolled out of bound for the corner. Rosewood grabbed the ball and headed to the corner, but the referee called him back to setup a PK. Bench and team were furious and tried to keep their distaste for the ruling quiet. Rosewood converted again to make it 2-0.

Feeling slighted, the team came back with a vengeance and made a couple of advances. There had been a flurry of questionable penalties regarding rough play as both teams played hard against each other. The calls hampered Lakewood’s play but they continued to press on. Lakewood’s speed demon, Cristofer Cortes had broken out a handful of times keeping Rosewood honest, but nothing hit the back of the net.

The Eagles were able to put another notch on the board after a strong run and 1,2 offense for a textbook goal in the final seconds of the first half to make it 3-0.

From the Lakewood bench, someone yelled, “that’s two for the refs and one for Rosewood!” The head referee didn’t take kindly to this and immediately walked to the bench and delivered a yellow to Lakewood.

The second half began and the Eagles were in flight, sinking another goal six minutes into it. The barrage was in full effect and Rosewood started carving up the Leopards on all fronts. A penalty was called against Lakewood that seemed to be a little late and a Leopard player made a comment about calling fouls late. The head ref stated back “I call them when I want.”

Rosewood scored back to back goals within a minute and nothing Lakewood did seem to turn the tide. The Eagles dropped their ninth goal with 17 minutes to spare and the game was mercy ruled. The Leopards shutout, 9-0.

Lakewood ends the year with an overall of 5-12-1 and hold fifth place in conference at 2-7-1. They will be back in action on Monday, Oct. 23 for the Carolina 1A conference tournament to battle for the league trophy. They take on the No. 4 seed the North Duplin Rebels.

