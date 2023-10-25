Sampson County is entering the last week of the regular season on the gridiron. The Dark Horses have proven to be the team to beat in the SAC-6 as they carry a nine game win streak. Lakewood has been in full force this season and will have to face the Rosewood Eagles this week for the conference title.

Clinton (9-0) @ Fairmont (2-7)

The Dark Horses are riding high this season on their quest for the state title. They beat down the Bulldogs of St. Pauls on Monday after a rescheduling due to inclement weather, 50-16. Clinton is on a roll and have no intentions of slowing down their stampede with the Fairmont Golden Tornadoes next on the chopping block. The Dark Horses are the clear front runners for the SAC-6 title amassing an astounding 457 points in their nine contests, compared to Fairmont who has only managed 118, silencing the opposition along the way, remaining undefeated.

Clinton has an arsenal of fast, powerful and diligent runners that have carried the Horses to win after win on the legs of Josiah Robinson and Josiah McLaurin. Their defense is also a terror to face with them holding offenses to just 107 points on the year.

This game is set to begin at 7 p.m.

Harrells (5-4) @ Trinity Christian (7-1)

The Crusaders’ up and down season is coming to an end this Friday as the regular season comes to a close. To cap of the season they will be taking on the Trinity Christian Crusaders who have been a menace in the Big East, remaining undefeated at 4-0.

Harrells have them beat in the ground game, posting an average of 262 yards a game versus Trinity’s 143. On the opposite end though, Trinity have them beat through the air as they rack up on average 180 yards to Harrells 39. With this disparity, the Crusaders will have tough sledding this Friday and they will be looking to spoil Trinity’s undefeated conference run. Game time is set for 7 p.m.

Hobbton (5-4) @ North Duplin (7-2)

Hobbton has had an up and down year, until recently taking back to back wins over conference rivals, Lakewood and Union. The Rebels of North Duplin have found success this year and are tied in a three way race for first in the Carolina 1A, between Lakewood and Rosewood.

The Wildcats are looking to spoil that as they are sure to pull out all the stops for this heated race to the top. The Rebels have behind them a stout defense allowing only 135 points in their nine contests, while Hobbton has allowed more than double that with 388. However, the Wildcats boast a fiery offense that blends passing and rushing to bolster their points scored. As it stands, they have scored 445 in their nine but have fallen four times over the season. With Cole Weeks at the helm, Daniel Aguilar in the backfield and Ashawd Wynn (currently leading the league in reception yards) the Rebels will be relying on that defense to hopefully slow down the Wildcat offensive coming their way this Friday.

Game time is set for 7 p.m.

Midway (7-2) v St. Pauls (5-4)

To say the least, the Bulldogs of St. Pauls had a beatdown this past Monday, falling to the conference leaders the Clinton Dark Horses 50-16. Midway has taken their lumps along the way with a loss to Clinton as well and an early season loss to James Kenan. With that said, they’ve put together quite the season, rallying seven wins and holding third place just behind the Bulldogs.

Though the conference title may be out of reach for these two squads, the No. 2 position will be in contention this Friday as they battle it out for the higher seed in hopes of a better position in the NCHSAA state title race. The Raiders are looking like the favorite in this one boasting 350 points in their nine games this season, with the help from their quarterback Tripp Westbrook, receiver Ke’mari McNeil and their powerback, Cody Ammons.

The Raiders will need to tighten up the defense however playing the Bulldogs though as they have allowed a 100 points more than St. Pauls, sitting at 290 compared to their 190. Should be a close fight as both teams are vying for the No. 2 spot in the conference standings.

Game time is set for 7 p.m.

Lakewood (7-2) v Rosewood (5-4) *Game of the Week*

The Leopards of Lakewood have been hot this season and are looking for that Carolina 1A trophy to add to their cabinet this year. The Eagles of Rosewood are aiming to spoil Lakewood’s hope of the title as they battle it out on this Friday.

Rosewood will have to bring their A-game to Salemburg as the Leopards have been rough and tough on the defense, allowing 152 points this season, with Rosewood just shy of 200 at 199. Along with that, the Leopards have been full throttle, pummeling the oppostion with an aggressive run offense that has accumulated 390 points. Their tailbacks have had a huge impact on their success this year, carrying the ball, 246 times while eating up 2,179 yards. They have had a modicum of success in the air throwing for 11 touchdowns and three interceptions for for a season total of 557 yards. Rosewood has thrown more but doesn’t carry the same success coughing up eight interceptions, which is a downside when looking at the secondary of the Lakewood who have been ball hawks this season, picking off opposing quaterbacks 11 times this year. In addition to the stingy secondary, they’ve jarred the ball loose 12 times, recovering 11 of the fumbles they’ve caused.

Should be a close one with so much on the line for both of these talented teams on the gridiron. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.

