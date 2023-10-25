High intensity and action at Spivey’s; Midway emerges victorious over Jaguars, 3-1

A tough Farmville Central team awaited Midway in the second round of the NCHSAA Volleyball State 2A playoffs on Tuesday. This was the kind of game that should have been played much deeper in the postseason, but due to how the seeds fell, this battle unfolded much sooner. Fans packed the stands for what was an exciting game and when all the drama had finished, it was the Lady Raiders who escaped with victory, winning 3-1.

In the early going, Midway seemed to have the upper hand, but it was Farmville Central that built a lead. The Lady Raiders were making great plays but points being scored against them were self-inflicted on balls hit out of bounds. Though the Lady Jags led 5-4, they had not earned a true kill up to that point. In fact, hits out of bounds remained a consistent issue in the first set for the Lady Raiders and when Farmville Central started landing kills, their lead grew to 13-9 to force a timeout from Midway.

Out of the break, the Lady Jags maintained a 3-4 point lead. Though they made several runs, the Lady Raiders could never quite even the score. At 21-18, Midway exhausted their last timeout of the set, looking to make one last push before running out of time. They did just that, running all the way back to tie things up at 23-23, yielding a timeout from Farmville Central. From there, the Lady Jags reclaimed the lead at 24-23 but the Lady Raiders tallied three straight points to steal the victory at 26-24.

Midway looked more themselves at the start of the second set, getting big time plays to build a 5-1 lead. Farmville Central settled in, though, and without the use of a timeout, they gradually chipped away at the Lady Raiders lead. Like Midway in the first set, the Lady Jags could not quite run the Lady Raiders down and a timeout was finally spent with Midway leading 14-9. Out of the break, the Lady Raiders built their advantage to a margin of six at 16-10, but the Lady Jags again made a run, getting back to within two points before another little Midway run got them to 20-15.

That’s where Farmville Central burnt their last timeout, looking to hit one more spurt. Out of the break, Midway opened another six point advantage at 22-16, but three consecutive points by the Lady Jags was enough for the Lady Raiders to signal for a timeout of their own to regroup. Still, Midway was stuck in the mud as Farmville Central came charging back. They got to within 24-23, producing the final timeout of the set for both teams. Out of the break, the Lady Raiders finally tallied the 25th point, holding on for the 25-23 victory to go up two sets to none.

Just like the second set finale, Midway came out in the third set spinning their tires. They fell behind early, trailing 7-3 and looked very out of rhythm. That deficit turned into 10-5 before a questionable ball ruled inbounds made it 11-5, prompting a timeout for the Lady Raiders. From there, things went from bad to worse as the deficit grew to 13-5 and the game was dangerously close to completely getting away from them. They fell behind by an even larger margin, one that eventually hit double digits as Midway was enduring one of their worst performances of the season. For the Lady Jags, they hit 24 points and abruptly hit the breaks. They sat at the set point for a long time before finally securing the win at 25-18 to stay alive and force a fourth set.

The tide had turned in the third and the question now was had it turned for the rest of the match? Even though Midway took a big blow from Farmville Central early in the third, had they recovered enough to regroup and put the match away in the fourth?

Well, things certainly started out better for them this set as they opened up a 4-1 lead to kick things off. It wasn’t enough, though, as the Lady Jags came back and tied things up at 5-5 and took the lead at 6-5. They built a lead of their own at 9-6 but the Lady Raiders came right back to tie it up again at 9-9. The game was also tied up at 10-10 and again at 11-11 as a footrace to 25 was setting up. Back and forth things went but Farmville Central opened some space at 15-13 to force a Midway timeout.

After netting a couple quick points, the Lady Raiders fell behind again, trailing at 19-15, which forced them to spend their final timeout. The fight was there for Midway, but the edge was held by the Lady Jags, who were inching closer to tying things up and forcing a fifth set. The Lady Raiders, though, crept back in, rallying to tie the game up at 20-20, and again at 21-21 before getting the go ahead score at 22-21 to force Farmville Central into a timeout. Another point for Midway was the result out of timeout, making it 23-21 before the teams exchanged scores, hitting 24-22 to yield the final timeout of the set.

The Lady Jags secured the next score, making it 24-23, and a ball out of bounds from Midway made it 24-24. Things looked nightmarish for the Lady Raiders when Farmville Central took the lead at 25-24 but Midway tied it right back up again at 25-25. With everyone on the edge of their seats, the teams were tussling for the upper hand. It was the Lady Raiders who scored the next point, reclaiming the lead at 26-25 before Bella Barefoot delivered the knockout blow with a perfectly-placed ball along the back line, giving Midway the 27-25 set victory and the 3-1 win.

The Lady Raiders, who improved to 19-4 overall, now have a third-round date with the No. 29 seed Northwood on Thursday.

