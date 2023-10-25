Rosewood take down Spartans on pitch in nail biter, 3-2

Union took on the Rosewood Eagles on Tuesday in their race for the conference title. The tough Spartan squad stood tall against Rosewood but fell just shy of victory to their rivals. The Eagles passed Union for a shot at the title, 3-2.

Out at Neuse Charter, Union and Rosewood were looking to take each other out for a shot at the Carolina 1A trophy. With tenacity, Union fought hard against a stout Rosewood backline, keeping pressure on the opposition. Fifteen minutes into the match, the Spartans would break through with the first score of the game. Roughly ten minutes later, Rosewood responded and put one of their own in the net to tie it up.

With time dwindling out of the first half, the two talented teams had been battling on the pitch looking for a weak spot to exploit. Rosewood found an opening and sent the ball into the Union net with eight minutes left in the half, to take the lead, 2-1. The Spartans and Eagles continued their dance until the end of the half.

After the break, Union came in with some moxie and pushed the Eagles deep into their own territory. Ten minutes into the new half, the Spartans took the opportunity and sent a heater past the Rosewood goalie to tie up once more at two all. For the next 20 minutes, nobody was able to break through with both teams playing tough, discplined ball. Heartbreak struck the Spartans, however, as the Eagles managed to penetrate the opposing backline and they snagged the goal with ten minutes to spare in the match.

The drama flared in the final minutes of the match with Union taking a shot on at the Rosewood net but the ball was ruled out of bounds and wasn’t counted as the tying goal. Union couldn’t put another run back together and the clock hit zeroes, ending this high intensity match with the Eagles on top at 3-2.

Union finishes league play at 7-4 with an overall record at 11-9. The Spartans will now await playoff seeding to for the state tournament around the corner.

