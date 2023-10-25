Hobbton’s eight goals in second half bury Lakewood, 9-0.

The Leopards of Lakewood took on the Hobbton Wildcats on the pitch this past Tuesday. The Wildcats, after a slow beginning, unloading on Lakewood in the second half to take the shutout victory, 9-0.

Lakewood stood tall in the early goings of the match. Hobbton was able to put one on the board to take the lead, but were unable to add onto it. The first half ended with the Leopards keeping the high motor Wildcats at bay in the first half, 1-0. In the second half however Lakewood would not be successful. Hobbton unloaded eight unaswered goals to put their opposition down. Lakewood was unable to add anything to the board and were sent home carrying the shutout loss, 9-0.

Lakeood ends league play at 3-7-1 and an overall record of 6-13-1. They will await the NCHSAA seeding for their spot in the tournament for the state title.

Hobbton maintains their dominance of the Carolina 1A and move on to the championship round to face the No. 2 Rosewood Eagles on Thursday, Oct. 26.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SportsSampson