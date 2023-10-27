Clinton takes East Regional hardware, 22 stroke lead for win

The Lady Horses on the green put in work this past week as they faced seven different schools for the Regional title. Without fail, Clinton performed superbly and took out the competition with a team score of 279 over the entire tournament for the first time in school history.

“The girls played some of the best golf they have played at regionals. Girls are in great spirits looking forward to the challenge at states. We will need two days of excellent golf to have a chance. So proud of how they are playing well at the end of the season when it really matters.” Head coach Eddie Gray told the Independent.

The 5 seniors advance to the State Two Day Championships: Kenzy Yang, Ava Williford, Caroline Holland, Sofia Fleury & Kamryn Worley. They’ve been on the green together since they were freshmen and now the fruits of the labor have been blossoming this season. With the state title on the line, the Lady Horses will be focused as they are hoping to add some more hardware to the trophy closet in the halls of Clinton. Coach Gray gave a little insight into what they are planning to keep themselves limber and ready to play next week.

“At this point the girls are playing a few holes each day The team will leave for charlotte Saturday. Play a practice round Saturday and Sunday at the course. Then be ready to go for the states which is Monday and Tuesday.”

The Lady Horses will be back in action to cap their historic year on Monday as they travel out to Charlotte for the State tournament. The games are slated to begin on Monday Oct. 30 and end the next day on Oct. 31.

