Midway strips off slippers of Cinderella story; Chargers swept in third round

Midway welcomed Northwood to Spivey’s Corner on Thursday night in the third round battle of the NCHSAA State 2A Volleyball playoffs. Coming in as the No. 29 seed, the Lady Chargers were a Cinderella team that had sprung a couple upsets along the way. The Lady Raiders took away their glass slippers from Northwood, as Midway turned aside an early upset threat and cruised to a 3-0 victory to advance to the fourth round on Saturday.

The first set featured a couple momentum swings in the early going as Midway opened an early 4-1 lead. Queue up the first swing in momentum as Northwood surged back and went ahead, taking a lead of a couple points. An old enemy was plaguing the Lady Raiders in the form of balls out of bounds and after the Lady Chargers got a block for another score, Midway signaled for timeout trailing 12-8. Their lead reached 13-8 before the Lady Raiders finally stopped Northwood’s little spurt.

It was a brief respite, though, as the Lady Chargers held a lead of 17-13 before Midway reeled them back in, yielding a timeout from the visitors with the score 17-16. The timeout proved fruitful as Northwood re-extended their lead, producing Midway’s final timeout of the set at 20-17. After opening a 23-19 advantage, Northwood abruptly put on the brakes as the Lady Raiders mounted a 4-point run, making it 23-23 to yield the final timeout of the set. Out of the break, Midway tallied the final two points to steal the set at 25-23.

The Lady Raiders got off to a much stronger start in the second set, delivering a big blow to the Lady Chargers by opening a 6-1 lead. This produced a timeout from Northwood, who tallied three straight points out of the break to make it 6-4. Midway then ran their lead to 13-6 and 14-7 as the Lady Chargers were struggling to fully recover. Then, the Lady Raiders really took off, extending their lead to 18-9 and prompting Northwood to call their final timeout of the set. They never could pull things together, though, and Midway cruised to victory, winning 25-11 to go up two sets to none.

Northwood looked completely defeated in the third set as the Lady Raiders again came out firing on all cylinders, running out to an 8-1 lead to force Northwood into a timeout. The lead then hit double digits at 12-2 as the Lady Chargers had completely lost their juice. Things were going entirely in favor of Midway as the lead kept growing all the way to 15-2. At 19-5, Northwood called for timeout, seemingly only delaying the inevitable. Indeed their run was about to end as the Lady Raiders were surging at 20-5. In the end, Midway won in dominating fashion, securing a 25-8 set victory to win 3-0.

With the win, the Lady Raiders are now 21-5 on the season. They were set to hit the road for the first time this postseason, traveling to take on the No. 1 seed Ayden-Grifton on Saturday.

