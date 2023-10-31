Spartans’ season soured; second half collapse leads to 5-0 loss

Round one of the state tournament didn’t go as planned for the Union Spartans as they hosted the Vance Charter Knights on Monday. The young team was able to stifle the Spartans on the pitch and silence them after a second half collapse, 5-0.

The match started off well for the home team as they pushed hard and fast in the opening minutes. Two shots were taken on net that barely missed and kept the Knights on their toes in the early goings. Vance struggled to get out of their zone with Union suffocating them. It seemed inevitable that they would score first with the Knights struggling to regain/hold possession. The Spartans were aggressively pushing them deep into their own territory. The visitors were able to finally free themselves from Union’s grip and create some opportunities.

These moments, however, fizzled out and Union was able to regain control of the pitch and press the Knights again. The Spartans turned up the heat and began making more moves on net and taking shots. Rafael Santiago received a slick pass from Jeyck Laguna that setup a clear shot on goal. He managed to speed past the Knight’s defender and took the opportunity but the shot it was defended by their goalie. He’d have another chance a couple of minutes later but the shot bounced off the cross bar and out of play.

Vance tried to speed up their transition game but Union kept them in check. The Knights weren’t going to be held any longer though and 20 minutes into the first, Vance made their first attempt at the Union net that luckily missed. Brady Montelban, the Union goalie, was frozen in place as the ball narrowly missed the near post corner and rolled out of bounds. Their advance didn’t stop there as they recovered after a battle for the midfield and ran it back to the Union side. Despite Union’s speed and aggressive play, somehow Vance was able to score first. The Knights had been struggling in this half with their organization and timid play, but struck first to give them the lead.

As the time dwindled away, the Knights kept fighting back. Vance wouldn’t stay out of the Union side and when they went for lob pass, the would be interception instead set them up perfectly and Montelban was face to face with the striker. He sent a laser that Montelban got a hand on but it rolled into the net to put them ahead by two. At the break, Union needed to turn it around if they had any hope of coming back.

The match unraveled quickly for Union after the break. Another Knight’s shot at the 36 minute was stopped by Montelban but was recovered and cleaned up to give Vance a three score lead. The Spartans couldn’t shake them with missed shots and spirits down, a usually aggressive team had been running on fumes. The home team kept fighting back but it was clearly with less vigor than in the first half. They had plenty of opportunities missed from sluggish play and poor touches.

Vance would take advantage of the situation and scored another to make it 4-0. From sidelines, Coach Evert Cruz subbed in the second stringers and he told them.

“This is your time. You all are the future of this team, go out there and act like you belong there.”

The game slowed to a crawl as the entire team was subbed out and the Knights began trickling in their second team as well. Union, with fresh legs, showed more passion and pushed back but Vance was able to break through again and add the final goal of the match. The match carried on in a back and forth manner until time ran out and Union was handed the loss to end their season, 5-0.

