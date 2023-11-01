Wildcats maul Cougars on the pitch to advance

Henry Jorge sends the ball toward the net. He had two goals.

The Hobbton Wildcats soccer team got their third win of the season over Neuse Charter Monday night in the first round of the state soccer playoffs. The score was 6-2.

At the 30:36 mark in the first half, Ever Reyes hit a free kick to the upper right corner of the net for a 1-0 Wildcat lead.

At 22:10 Leonel Espino scored on a straight shot at the net for a 2-0 Wildcat lead. That ended the scoring for the first half.

The Wildcats started the second half with a bang as Henry Jorge scored at the 37:55 mark for a 3-0 match. About 10 minutes later, Jorge got his second goal for a 4-0 Wildcat lead. Mario Galeano hit the back of the net with 23:32 left to raise the score to 5-0 Wildcats. Just over a minute later, at 22:14, Espino got this second goal for a 6-0 match.

Neuse got two scores later in the match. The first came on a long free kick at 12:55. At 3:04, they got an earned goal for a 6-2 match. That ended the scoring as the rest of the match was playing for possession. Credited with assists were: Jorge, Galeano, Espino and Ulises Perez. The Wildcats will host East Bladen Thursday night at 6 p.m. for round two of the playoffs.

“We got the job done,” commented Hobbton coach Jonathan Jacobs. “ Tonight, that’s what it’s all about now. We need to work on a few things that we can’t do the deeper when get into playoffs. Survive and Advance is the name of the game now.”

