Clinton decimates SW Onslow in 8-0 shutout

The Dark Horses senior night was explosive as they made their presence known on Monday in the opening round of the NCHSAA 2A playoffs. Southwest Onslow was on the receiving end of the highly charged Clinton squad on the pitch. They piled on eight goals to dispatch with the Stallions, shutting them out, 8-0.

This match wasn’t even close with the supreme play of Clinton. Within the first ten minutes, the Dark Horses were already marching ahead. The Stallions had been out outclassed on the pitch as Clinton continued to pummel their opponents and played stingy defense, holding possession for the majority of the match. The rain of scoring continued until halftime with the Dark Horses in full swing at 5-0.

Four minutes into the second half, they put another in to essentially seal out Onslow to separate them by five scores. They kept possession for the remainder of the half and put in two more to cap off the first round of play.

“It was a great start to the NCHSAA 2A Soccer Playoffs.” Coach Brad Spell told the Independent. “We played strong, controlling 90% of possession and playing unselfish. The guys were eager and swung the ball around, checking and moving off the ball very well.”

Griffin Williams took the helm and earned a hat trick for his performance, sinking three goals and dishing out two assists in Clinton’s rout over the Stallions. Seavy Jordan joined Williams with a pair of assists as well. Ryan Freeman, Jonathan Gutierrez, Julian Najera, Holden Spell and Brandt Sumner each had a goal a piece.

The Dark Horses will be back in action for the next round as they take on the No. 16 Washington Pam Pack on Thursday Nov. 2 at 6 p.m.

