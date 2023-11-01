Sole goal from Raiders grounds Hawks on pitch

Heinze Mondragon takes a shot in a match a couple of weeks prior. He scored the only goal in match against Hawks in round one.

“It wasn’t pretty but at this point in the season our motto is survive and advance.”

Coach Russ Warren and the Raiders took on the No. 22 Seaforth Hawks. Despite the seeding, Midway had a fight on their hands and pulled away with the win by a sole goal in the early in the first half, 1-0.

Spivey’s Corner was treated to an intense, edge of your seat, match. A tough battle ensued between these two teams. Fifteen minutes into struggle, Heinze Mondragon was fed a slick corner kick from Jayden Espino. Mondragon settled the ball and took a long shot that sailed into the net for the first and only goal of the match.

The remainder of match was filled with drama, close calls and lucky breaks. The Hawks continued to push back but Midway was able to keep them out of their net.

“It wasn’t our prettiest performance but in the playoffs you have to win these tough games when you don’t play your best.” Warren commented to the Independent.

Despite the less than stellar performance, Warren was happy to see his team’s tenacity and their resolve to take the victory.

“My guys played hard and they gave their all. We were a little sloppy at times during the game but we stuck together and pulled it out.” He said.

The Raiders took the win and Warren gave praise to the Hawks persistent play and stout defense.

“Seaforth is a great team and they are technically sound and play great defense. They are hard to break down.”

Midway escaped the tenacious Hawks and will continue onto round two. The Raiders will have a tough opponent ahead as they face off against the No. 6 Wallace-Rose Hill Bulldogs on Thursday Nov. 2. The match is set to begin at 7 p.m.

