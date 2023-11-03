Lady Raiders fall again to Camden County to end season

The Lady Raiders traveled out to Camden on Tuesday to take on the Bruins of Camden County for some volleyball action in the state playoffs. Midway found themselves on the receiving end of a devastating loss, as the Bruins repeated what they did last season and stifled the Raiders, taking them out in three.

The first set was a relatively even round with the Raiders coming out hot. The Raiders have had a strong front with power hitters on the edge but so did Camden. After a long and arduous battle at the net the Bruins were able to get the advantage. The struggle proved to be too great and Midway fell but kept it competitive, 25-19.

The following two sets were not as pretty. In rare form, Midway was beaten down by the Bruins. As the deja vu was in action, the Raiders couldn’t muster anything to battle back against Camden. In the second, they fell by 11 as the home team beat them down mercilessly at 25-14. The third set wasn’t any better and they were trounced once more to end their season at 25-15.

The Lady Raiders will have to wait until next year and will be looking to pass the regional round after taking loss to the Bruins for the second year in a row.

Midway finished the season as the SAC-6 champions and East Regional runner ups, with an overall record of 24-5.

