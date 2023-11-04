Wildcats run away with shutout win over Eagles

Ulises Perez sends the ball toward the net. He had two goals.

The Hobbton Wildcats’ soccer team advanced to the third round Thursday night with a shut-out victory over East Bladen. The final was 5-0.

The Wildcats hit the back of the net at the 32:05 mark in the first quarter. Ulises Perez got the first of his two goals for a 1-0 Wildcat lead.

One and a half minutes later, Jose Perez slipped the ball past East Bladen’s goalie for a 2-0 lead. Ricardo Diaz finished the first half scoring at the 13:07 mark to put the Wildcats up 3-0.

Just over seven minutes into the second half, at 32:56, Perez scored again for a 4-0 match. Both teams played defense until the 6:04 mark when Mario Galeano kick from the corner and Jose Escalera slipped the ball past the keeper. That ended the scoring with the final at 5-0, Wildcats.

Scoring summary: Perez had two goals, Diaz had two goals and Escalera had one goal. Perez and Leonel Espino were credited with one assist each. Galeano had two assists.

“I’m proud of the boys,” commented Hobbton coach Jonathan Jacobs. “We played well tonight. We had a few moments that we needed to have better focus, and we got a little lucky that we didn’t get punished for those moments. We knew they were going to be direct and try to play the ball over the top and have different set pieces and long throw-ins, but we did a great job defending. The defense was great tonight. It’s all about surviving and advancing. We will play Pender on Monday.”

The Wildcats host the Pender Patriots at 6 p.m. Monday in the third round of the playoffs. The Wildcats have defeated Pender twice in the regular season.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SportsSampson