Dark Horse Adasiak’s late header enough to advance; Pam Pack eliminated 2-1

Dark Horse Goalkeeper, Camden Davis, in yellow, holds his ground and punches a shot on goal out of the box late in the match.

It was a crisp, fall evening with the Washington Pam Pack traveling to the Dark Horse pitch to face off against Clinton. The Dark Horse battled past a tough Washington squad and prevailed by a score, 2-1.

Clinton came out hot and slammed two shots on net in the first five minutes of the match. The Pam Pack fought back and returned the favor putting one net shortly after that was scooped up by Clinton goalie Camden Davis. Washington recovered and Clinton held the line at the midfield.

While the battle took place, the Pack broke through the Clinton backline, catching their backs of kilter. Washington threaded the needle and sent a shot that squeezed through two Dark Horse backs and eeked past Davis for the first goal of the match, putting Clinton behind, 1-0 after five minutes of play.

The Dark Horses upped the tempo and managed to hold Washington in their zone. Clinton had multiple good looks but couldn’t get anything started with the Pack clogging the middle. The Dark Horses had managed to limit Washington’s offense with strong play from the backs closing up gaps and shunting their passes. On offense, however, Clinton was shut down the Spell brothers were kept from taking shots despite their blazing speed on the pitch.

Both Walker and Griffin Williams had shots on net that were deflected. Julian Najera made a nice rebound shot that was turned away by Washington keeper. Head Coach Brad Spell could be heard from sideline trying to get the squad back into the game. The Dark Horses weren’t doing themselves any favors however with passes missing the mark or being blocked. Also some poor headers taken in the box from corners and throw ins.

With seven minutes left in the Najera took the free kick after Jonathan Gutierrez was downed by contact. Najera sent a beauty of a ball that ricocheted poorly and rolled quickly towards the out of bounds line behind the net.

Gutierrez with the assist putting his body on the line he was run over by the Pam Pack goalie and the ball hovered high in the air and was cleaned up by Oskar Adasiak to tie up the match one all. Clinton continued the pressure the Pack hard and Washington was seemingly out of gas but held them out to finish out the half with ones on the board.

The Horses came out hot but so did the Pack. Clinton was on the receiving end of two questionable yellow cards while the Pack had been bodying Gutierrez hard to start the second.

A penalty befell the Pack that set up Clinton in prime position. Holden Spell took the free kick and sent a fast dribbler in the front of the net. The Pam goalie made a diving save but Adasiak was there to send the spinning sphere into the net for a second time and take the lead at 2-1 at 57 minute mark.

At the 65 mark, Clinton caught a lucky break as Pam Pack was gifted with a high bounce after Davis tried to punch a shot out of their zone. The ball flew out in front of the open net but the opposing striker headed ball out of bounds keeping, preserving their lead. Holden Spell would get an open shot after a threaded through pass that went straight to his feet, the goalie slid to and take the shot to the chest. It would bounce up and right in the breadbasket of Williams but he couldn’t get it on point and the shot sailed over the crossbar.

The action peaked with less than ten left in the match and the Horses were still firing on all cylinders. The Pack had made space and had the Horses dead to rights, sending the ball in the net. Heads dropped as Clinton believed they had lost the lead but the side judge’s arm was out and the his flag danced in the wind as the Pack were called offsides, taking back the point.

All the way to the bitter end, the Dark Horses battled it out with Washington in the frigid conditions, until the clock read zeroes. Clinton celebrated following the final whistle as they advanced to the next round following this tough fight, 2-1.

“Proud of the guys. We were really bullied the first 20 min of the first half. We knew coming in Washington would be a physical team with solid speed. We weren’t ready for that early attack, and we struggled winning the Midfield and finding feet. After tying the game up at 1-1 late in the first half, I thought the whole game changed. We took control and created more opportunities and held them to quality opportunities.” Coach Spell told the Independent after the game. “We will need to play an entire 80 min game to win our next match versus Bunn.”

The Dark Horse will be at home once more as they battle it out with the No. 8 seed Bunn Wildcats, looking to go deeper into the playoffs on Monday, Nov. 6, Game time is set for 6 p.m.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SportsSampson